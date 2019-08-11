CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

_____

886 FPUS55 KVEF 112201

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-121100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ521-121100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 85. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ520-121100-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows 72 to

75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Highs 95 to

98.

$$

CAZ522-121100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...85 to 88 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to

118 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...91 to

94 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 96 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-121100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows

76 to 79.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows 73 to

76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

CAZ524-121100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows 79 to

82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs 103 to

106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

CAZ525-526-121100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley...99 to 102 near Joshua Tree. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...69 to

72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley...102 to 105 near Joshua Tree. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...73 to

76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 111 to 114 in

Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 79 in Twentynine

Palms...around 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

101 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather