CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 31, 2019

832 FPUS55 KVEF 010857

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-011100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

84 to 89.

CAZ521-011100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 85. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

64 to 69.

CAZ520-011100-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 103.

Lows 74 to 77.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

73 to 76.

CAZ522-011100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...92 to

95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90 in the mountains...

115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...92 to

95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 95 in the mountains...

around 120 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 75 in the

mountains...around 97 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek. Lows 73 to 76 in the

mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 73 to 76 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-011100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109.

Lows 79 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

CAZ524-011100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86.

Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

82 to 85.

CAZ525-526-011100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

156 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...

71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...

72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine

Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112 in Twentynine Palms...

around 105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 90 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine Palms...104 to 107 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

