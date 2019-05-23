CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 22, 2019
_____
474 FPUS55 KVEF 230921
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
221 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-232300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal
221 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the
morning, then snow showers likely with possible showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Snow level
above 8000 feet. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows around 41. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely and chance of rain showers.
Accumulations are possible. Highs around 51. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain
showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows around 37. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain
showers in the morning, then snow showers likely and chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 54. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows around 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers and
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64.
$$
CAZ521-232300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
221 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 4 to
8 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59. North winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs 50 to 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Lows around 44.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely and chance of rain
showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely
in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 56.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 59. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the evening. Lows around 44. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 68.
$$
CAZ520-232300-
Owens Valley-
Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
221 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 60 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 69 to 72. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 71. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows
52 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.
$$
CAZ522-232300-
Death Valley National Park-
Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
221 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...81 to 84 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace
Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...89 to 92 at
Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...
72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace
Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around
49 in the mountains...around 72 at Furnace Creek. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 62 in the mountains...around 88 at Furnace
Creek.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45 in the mountains...
around 66 at Furnace Creek.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 64 in the mountains...around 88 at
Furnace Creek. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows around 50 in the mountains...around
72 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74 in the
mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. Lows 51 to 54 in the
mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-232300-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
221 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 66 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.
Lows 52 to 55. Highs 76 to 79.
.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77.
Lows 52 to 55.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88. Lows
around 60.
$$
CAZ524-232300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
221 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 65 to 68. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 77. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
55 to 58.
.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79.
Lows 54 to 57.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows
60 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
CAZ525-526-232300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
221 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around
Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...
46 to 49 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...73 to
76 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...52 to
55 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...75 to
78 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63 in Twentynine
Palms...around 52 around Yucca Valley.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 in Twentynine Palms...
around 73 around Yucca Valley.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57 in Twentynine
Palms...around 47 around Yucca Valley.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 in Twentynine Palms...
around 73 around Yucca Valley.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in
Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. Highs 85 to
88 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 67 in Twentynine Palms...
around 59 around Yucca Valley.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 in Twentynine Palms...around
85 around Yucca Valley.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather