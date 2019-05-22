CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

236 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

CAZ519-222300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

236 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers likely in the

morning, then snow showers likely with possible showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to

3 inches. Snow level 6200 feet. Highs 32 to 42. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow showers, rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of snow showers and slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely and

chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Accumulations are possible. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 40 to 45. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the morning, then snow showers likely and chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs

around 54. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 56. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows around 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 62. Chance of snow 40 percent.

CAZ521-222300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

236 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 41 to

51. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of snow showers and slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely and

chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 62. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 44. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 41 to 46. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

CAZ520-222300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

236 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 48.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 46 to 49.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 74. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 72. Lows 50 to 53. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 74.

Lows 50 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

CAZ522-222300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

236 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...82 to 85 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 41 to

44 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...

83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 52 in the

mountains...around 73 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 69 in the mountains...around

95 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Highs 65 to

68 in the mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 in the mountains...

around 96 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-222300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

236 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 64. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

80 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to

56. Highs around 80.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows 54 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

CAZ524-222300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

236 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 49.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 59 to 62.

Highs 83 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to

59. Highs 81 to 84.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows 56 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

CAZ525-526-222300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

236 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around

Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around

Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine

Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...73 to

76 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine

Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Highs 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63 in Twentynine

Palms...around 52 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...

around 74 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

62 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. Highs

82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...around

82 around Yucca Valley.

