CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019

_____

906 FPUS55 KVEF 171001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-172300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds

around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Snow showers likely late in the afternoon. Snow

level 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with snow showers likely and a

chance of rain showers. Accumulations are possible. Snow level

8000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet after midnight. Lows 26 to 36.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 35 to 45.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs around 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers, rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 55.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 59.

$$

CAZ521-172300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. A chance of. Highs 52 to 62. Winds generally light

becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet after

midnight. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 45 to 55. West

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, a

slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows around 37.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs around 59. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ520-172300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. A chance of through the day. Highs 70 to 73. South winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

45 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 71. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 53. Highs 72 to 75.

$$

CAZ522-172300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace

Creek. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...69 to

72 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 7000 feet. Highs around 60 in the mountains...86 to

89 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 43 in the mountains...around 65 at Furnace

Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Lows 43 to 46 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 64 in the mountains...around 88 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 48 in the mountains...around 69 at Furnace

Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 67 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace

Creek.

$$

CAZ523-172300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 73. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

50 to 53. Highs 72 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 76 to

79. Lows 52 to 55.

$$

CAZ524-172300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to

56. Highs 75 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59.

Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ525-526-172300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...49 to

52 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...

75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 61 to 64 in

Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 58 in

Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Highs 79 to

82 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57 in Twentynine Palms...

around 50 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 in Twentynine Palms...around

73 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley.

Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca

Valley.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around

78 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather