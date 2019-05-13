CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2019

_____

526 FPUS55 KVEF 130937

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

236 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-132300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

236 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then a slight chance of

rain showers early in the afternoon. partly sunny with a slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers early in the afternoon...

then partly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Winds

generally light becoming south around 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

53 to 63. Winds generally light becoming south around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs 49 to 59. South winds

around 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with rain showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow may be

heavy at times. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 55.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers and rain showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 41 to 46. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs around 59.

$$

CAZ521-132300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

236 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. South winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs 59 to 69. Southeast winds

around 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

and a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 48. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain showers, snow showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 59. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers and rain showers. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 63.

$$

CAZ520-132300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

236 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 69. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Highs

73 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 75.

$$

CAZ522-132300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

236 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in the mountains...103 to 106 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in the mountains...79 to

82 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in the mountains...103 to 106 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...

80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs 71 to 74 in the

mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 53 in the

mountains...around 74 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 65 in the mountains...around 87 at Furnace

Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 47 in the mountains...around 69 at Furnace

Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in

the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-132300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

236 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 85. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 74 to 77.

Lows 53 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 79.

$$

CAZ524-132300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

236 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 86 to 89. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows

55 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62. Highs

81 to 84.

$$

CAZ525-526-132300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

236 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...84 to

87 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...

59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...86 to

89 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine

Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 68 in Twentynine

Palms...around 57 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 83 in Twentynine Palms...around 74 around

Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 59 in Twentynine Palms...around

51 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Lows around

60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 63 in Twentynine

Palms...around 56 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 89 in Twentynine Palms...

around 81 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather