CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1216 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

CAZ519-011930-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1216 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 34. West winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Winds generally light becoming

southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Winds generally

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 64. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

CAZ521-011930-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1216 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 39. North winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Winds generally

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68. Winds generally light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Winds generally

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 68.

CAZ520-011930-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1216 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

59. Highs 84 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 53.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 80.

CAZ522-011930-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1216 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less

than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...94 to 97 at

Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80 in

the mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek. Lows 53 to 56 in the

mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 74 in the mountains...around 98 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52 in the mountains...

around 72 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 72 in the mountains...around 95 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-011930-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1216 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows 60 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 81 to 84.

Lows around 60.

CAZ524-011930-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1216 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

82 to 85.

CAZ525-526-011930-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1216 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...

around 50 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...74 to

77 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine

Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...

80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine

Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine

Palms...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine

Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in Twentynine Palms...around

86 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 68 in

Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. Highs 91 to

94 in Twentynine Palms...82 to 85 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in

Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. Highs 86 to

89 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

