CAZ519-162300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
201 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the morning. a chance of snow showers through the day. a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs
36 to 46. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
shifting to the northwest around 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 48.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 49.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Highs around 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows around 43.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and a slight
chance of rain showers. Highs around 62. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.
CAZ521-162300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
201 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms through the day. a chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Winds
generally light becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers early in the evening. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds around
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North winds around 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 51.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 45 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs
65 to 70.
CAZ520-162300-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
201 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. A slight chance of rain showers in
the morning. a chance of rain showers late in the morning...then
a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs
61 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
early in the evening. Lows 43 to 46. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 88. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs
around 80.
CAZ522-162300-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
201 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. A slight chance of rain showers
early in the morning...then a chance of rain showers early in the
morning. a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.
Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek.
North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain showers early in the
evening. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...
63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...
91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...70 to
73 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...96 to 99 at
Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 56 in the
mountains...around 74 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79 in
the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows 53 to 56 in the
mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75 in the
mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Lows 51 to 54 in the
mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-162300-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
201 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Windy, cooler. A slight chance of rain
showers late in the morning. a slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the morning. a chance of rain showers early in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 68. West winds 20 to 30 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in
the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers early in the evening. mostly clear early in the evening.
Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to
64. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 82 to 85.
Lows 59 to 62.
CAZ524-162300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
201 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Breezy, cooler. A chance of rain showers
in the morning. a slight chance of thunderstorms through the day.
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 67. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. a chance of rain showers early in the evening. a
slight chance of rain showers late in the evening. Lows around
50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 77. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. North winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to
66. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around
90. Lows 61 to 64.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows
around 60.
CAZ525-526-162300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
201 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...
64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. a chance of rain showers early in the evening. a
slight chance of rain showers late in the evening. Lows 53 to
56 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine
Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...
53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...81 to
84 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
less than 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to
68 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Highs
92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 91 to
94 in Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley. Lows 64 to
67 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89 in
Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. Lows 61 to 64 in
Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley.
