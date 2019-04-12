CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

CAZ519-122300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 35 to 45. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Not as cool. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

41 to 46. Highs 59 to 66.

CAZ521-122300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 42 to 52. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 28 to 38. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows around 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to

46. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

CAZ520-122300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 74. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 49 to 52.

Highs 75 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54.

Highs 76 to 79.

CAZ522-122300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...82 to

85 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...61 to 64 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...93 to

96 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in

the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Highs 70 to 73 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

50 in the mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Highs 69 to

72 in the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51 in the mountains...

around 69 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74 in the mountains...around

95 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-122300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows

54 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

CAZ524-122300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

54 to 57. Highs 80 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows 55 to

58.

CAZ525-526-122300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...around

50 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...74 to

77 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine

Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...

76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...around 53 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 in Twentynine Palms...

around 77 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley. Highs 84 to

87 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 62 in

Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. Highs 85 to

88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

