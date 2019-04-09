CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

236 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

CAZ519-092300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

236 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Scattered rain showers in the

morning. scattered snow showers through the day. isolated rain

showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust early in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet. Highs

37 to 47. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

evening...then mostly clear late in the evening. Areas of blowing

dust early in the evening. patchy blowing dust early in the

evening. Colder. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust early in the

morning...then areas of blowing dust early in the morning. patchy

blowing dust late in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 21 to

31. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to

46. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Not as cool. Lows around 37. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with scattered snow showers and

rain showers. Highs around 51. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 51 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with isolated snow showers. Highs

around 59. Chance of snow 20 percent.

CAZ521-092300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

236 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Isolated rain showers early in the

afternoon. isolated snow showers late in the afternoon. Areas of

blowing dust early in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Isolated snow showers in

the evening. Areas of blowing dust early in the evening. patchy

blowing dust early in the evening. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. North

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph becoming northwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust early in the

morning...then areas of blowing dust early in the morning. patchy

blowing dust late in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 28 to

38. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to

53. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Scattered snow

showers and rain showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 52 to 57. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs around

63. Chance of showers 20 percent.

CAZ520-092300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

236 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Isolated rain showers late in the

morning. Areas of blowing dust early in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Areas of blowing dust

early in the evening...then patchy blowing dust early in the

evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust early in the

morning. areas of blowing dust early in the morning...then patchy

blowing dust late in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 66. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 40 to

43. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs 63 to

66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows

around 45. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs around

66. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs 69 to

72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 74.

CAZ522-092300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

236 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust early in the morning.

areas of blowing dust late in the morning. Highs 60 to 63 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Cooler. Areas of blowing

dust early in the evening...then patchy blowing dust early in the

evening. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace

Creek. North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust early in the

morning...then areas of blowing dust early in the morning. patchy

blowing dust late in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around

40 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...82 to

85 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers and

snow showers. Lows around 44 in the mountains...around 62 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs

around 60 in the mountains...around 82 at Furnace Creek. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43 in the mountains...

around 62 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 in the mountains...around

87 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48 in the mountains...

around 66 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 71 in the mountains...around

92 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49 in the mountains...

around 69 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 69 in the mountains...around

91 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-092300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

236 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Cooler. Patchy blowing dust early in

the morning. areas of blowing dust late in the morning. Highs

71 to 74. West winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Areas of blowing dust

early in the evening...then patchy blowing dust early in the

evening. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust late in the morning.

patchy blowing dust late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 45 to 48.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 69 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs around

71. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 79.

CAZ524-092300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

236 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust early in

the morning. areas of blowing dust late in the morning. Highs

76 to 79. West winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Areas of blowing dust

early in the evening...then patchy blowing dust early in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 66 to 69. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs around

71. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

around 51. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

81 to 84.

CAZ525-092300-

Morongo Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

236 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy. Patchy

blowing dust early in the morning. areas of blowing dust late in

the morning. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Cooler. Areas of blowing dust early

in the evening...then patchy blowing dust early in the evening.

Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley.

West winds 35 to 45 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...

69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...

45 to 48 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca

Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55 in Twentynine

Palms...around 49 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs around

74 in Twentynine Palms...around 68 around Yucca Valley. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

around 54 in Twentynine Palms...around 48 around Yucca Valley.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 in Twentynine Palms...around

75 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57 in Twentynine

Palms...around 51 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...

around 78 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. Highs 82 to

85 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley.

CAZ526-092300-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

236 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Areas of blowing dust late in the

morning. Highs 86 to 89. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Cooler. Areas of blowing dust early

in the evening...then patchy blowing dust early in the evening.

Lows 54 to 57. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 75. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs around

74. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

around 54. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62. Highs

83 to 86.

