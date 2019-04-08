CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-082300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. A slight chance of snow

showers in the evening. a chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 9000 feet after midnight. Lows 32 to

42. West winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. A chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the morning...then a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers late in the morning. Areas of

blowing dust early in the afternoon. Snow level 8500 feet

decreasing to 6500 feet. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Patchy blowing

dust. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 37 to 47.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Not as cool. Patchy

blowing dust. Lows around 36.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Not as cool. Highs around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers and rain showers. Lows around 36.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer.

Highs 58 to 63. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 62.

CAZ521-082300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 60 to 70. Winds generally light becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of through the night. Lows 40 to

50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. A slight chance of snow showers

early in the morning. a slight chance of rain showers. a slight

chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

dust early in the afternoon. Snow level 8500 feet decreasing to

7000 feet. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Areas of

blowing dust. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 45 to 55.

North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around

38.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Highs around 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 53 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

61 to 66.

CAZ520-082300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy...then a 20 percent chance of rain

showers early in the morning. Lows 52 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Areas of blowing dust early in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 66 to

69. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Areas of blowing

dust. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 64 to

67. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

74 to 77.

CAZ522-082300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...99 to

102 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust early in the

morning. areas of blowing dust late in the morning. Highs 62 to

65 in the mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Areas of blowing

dust. Lows around 40 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs around

60 in the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around 43 in

the mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 62 in the mountains...around 83 at Furnace

Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 42 in the

mountains...around 61 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 59 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Highs 62 to 65 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48 in the

mountains...around 67 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around

92 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-082300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Not as warm. Patchy blowing dust

early in the morning. areas of blowing dust late in the morning.

Highs 72 to 75. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Areas of blowing

dust. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 49 to 52. Highs 70 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Highs

72 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

around 80.

CAZ524-082300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust early in the

morning. areas of blowing dust late in the morning. Highs around

80. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Areas of blowing

dust. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 51 to 54. Highs 71 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

73 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. Highs

around 80.

CAZ525-526-082300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

241 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...85 to

88 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Areas of blowing dust late in the

morning. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around

Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Areas of blowing dust.

Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 76 in

Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54 in Twentynine Palms...

around 48 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

73 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55 in Twentynine

Palms...around 48 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 73 in Twentynine Palms...around 67 around Yucca

Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

57 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Highs

75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...

around 77 around Yucca Valley.

