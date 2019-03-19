CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, March 18, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

231 AM PDT Tue Mar 19 2019

CAZ519-192300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

231 AM PDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level

8000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Snow showers likely and a chance of

rain showers in the evening...then snow showers and rain showers

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 7500 feet

decreasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Lows 20 to 30. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Snow showers likely and a

chance of rain showers in the morning...then snow showers and

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally

2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Snow

level 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

31 to 41. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers and rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet.

Lows 20 to 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of snow

showers and rain showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Snow

level 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

31 to 41. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Not as cool. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers and rain showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs around 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 51 to 56.

CAZ521-192300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

231 AM PDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of through the day. Snow

level 7500 feet. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to

6500 feet after midnight. Lows 26 to 36. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow showers and

rain showers in the morning...then snow showers and rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to

3 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and rain

showers likely. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 57.

CAZ520-192300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

231 AM PDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs 65 to

68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 40 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs 65 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

47. Highs 65 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

CAZ522-192300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

231 AM PDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of through the day. Highs 60 to

63 in the mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows around 40 in

the mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning...then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to

5500 feet after midnight. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...60 to

63 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...

76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 42 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace

Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 62 in the mountains...

around 83 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46 in the mountains...

around 64 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 82 at Furnace

Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 43 in the mountains...around 62 at Furnace

Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 in the mountains...around

86 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-192300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

231 AM PDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs 62 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 61 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52.

Highs 72 to 75.

CAZ524-192300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

231 AM PDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning...then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

63 to 66. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows

50 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54.

Highs 74 to 77.

CAZ525-526-192300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

231 AM PDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...72 to

75 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...

44 to 47 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...60 to

63 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to

53 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around

Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52 in Twentynine

Palms...around 44 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 in Twentynine Palms...around

68 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55 in Twentynine

Palms...around 48 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms...around 68 around

Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54 in Twentynine

Palms...around 46 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Lows 54 to 57 in

Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley.

