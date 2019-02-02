CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

CAZ519-031200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers. Colder. Snow accumulation

generally 4 to 8 inches. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 30 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 70 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Snow showers with rain showers likely. Snow

accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Highs 27 to 37. Southwest

winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers

likely. Snow accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Snow showers. Significant accumulations are

possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Colder. Accumulations are

possible. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 34. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 29.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 18 to 23. Highs 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 24.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 37.

CAZ521-031200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 23 to 33. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Highs 32 to 42. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Accumulations are possible.

Lows 21 to 31. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 38. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 19 to 24. Highs 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Lows

22 to 27.

CAZ520-031200-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow

showers likely. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Lows

36 to 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow

showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and snow showers.

Accumulations are possible. Lows 33 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely and a chance of

rain showers. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 45. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs 45 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33. Highs

46 to 49.

CAZ522-031200-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 33 to 36 in the

mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and

a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 48 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and

snow showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs 43 to

46 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and snow showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows

32 to 35 in the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs around 44 in the mountains...

around 63 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...around 44 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40 in the mountains...

around 58 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in

the mountains...39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. Highs 41 to 44 in the

mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33 in the

mountains...40 to 43 at Furnace Creek. Highs 42 to 45 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-031200-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 56 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 55.

Lows 34 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

CAZ524-031200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 41 to 44. South winds 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 56.

Lows 35 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

CAZ525-526-031200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around

Yucca Valley. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...52 to

55 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 48. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca

Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around

Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 62 in Twentynine Palms...around 53 around Yucca

Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 35 around

Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 59 in

Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Lows around

40 in Twentynine Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 in Twentynine Palms...

around 53 around Yucca Valley.

