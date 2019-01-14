CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
CAZ519-150000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 24 to 34.
Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow. Snow accumulation generally 4 to
8 inches. Lows 16 to 26. South winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Snow accumulation
generally 2 to 4 inches. Highs 25 to 35. Southwest winds around
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with snow showers and rain showers
likely. Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers and rain showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 27 to 37.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow with rain
likely. Not as cool. Significant accumulations are possible. Lows
around 38.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow and rain. Not as cool.
Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are
possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with snow likely and
a chance of rain. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 34.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 31.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.
Lows 32 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 47.
CAZ521-150000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39.
Winds generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow. Snow accumulation generally 4 to
8 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Snow accumulation
generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs 29 to 39. Winds generally light
becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely.
Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature around 30.
Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers and
rain showers. Highs 32 to 42. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain likely.
Accumulations are possible. Lows around 36. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain. Accumulations are
possible. Highs around 46.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 33.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
Highs 46 to 51.
CAZ520-150000-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of snow. Snow
accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs
43 to 46. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow. Snow accumulation generally
4 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow
level 4500 feet. Lows 32 to 35. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 44 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.
Accumulations are possible. Lows 35 to 38. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Accumulations
are possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Accumulations are possible.
Highs around 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 39.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58. Lows
36 to 39.
CAZ522-150000-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 5000 feet. Highs 39 to 42 in the mountains...62 to 65 at
Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow. Snow accumulation generally
6 to 10 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 39 to 42 in the mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace
Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers
likely. Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace
Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Not as cool.
Accumulations are possible. Highs around 51 in the mountains...
around 69 at Furnace Creek. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 38 in the mountains...around 45 at Furnace
Creek.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 54 in the
mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the
mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-150000-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 54.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain. Lows 39 to 42. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs 51 to
54. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 42 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 56 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 61.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows around 44.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Lows
39 to 42.
CAZ524-150000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
53 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Snow accumulation generally
2 to 4 inches. Lows 41 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs 52 to
55. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 42 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 55 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows
41 to 44.
CAZ525-526-150000-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley.
East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...
39 to 42 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs around
60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around
Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around
Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 51 in Twentynine Palms...around 45 around Yucca
Valley.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 63 in Twentynine Palms...around 59 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 49 in Twentynine Palms...around 44 around Yucca
Valley.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...
around 60 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 in Twentynine
Palms...around 41 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66. Lows
43 to 46.
