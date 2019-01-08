CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

305 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-090000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

305 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 35 to 45. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to

30 to 40 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a

slight chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 19 to 29. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs around 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a

slight chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Accumulations are

possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

CAZ521-090000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

305 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

40 to 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. Winds generally

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. North winds around

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Accumulations are

possible. Lows around 28. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 41.

CAZ520-090000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

305 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 55. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 36 to 39. Highs 52 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 50.

CAZ522-090000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

305 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50 in the mountains...66 to

69 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...42 to

45 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...69 to

72 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37 in the mountains...

around 43 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around 46 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around 66 at Furnace

Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 34 in the mountains...around 44 at Furnace

Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...63 to 66 at

Furnace Creek. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...44 to 47 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-090000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

305 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 42. Highs 56 to 59.

CAZ524-090000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

305 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 42 to 45. Highs around 60.

CAZ525-526-090000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

305 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...

59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46 in Twentynine

Palms...around 41 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...

around 62 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 42 around Yucca

Valley.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 61 in Twentynine Palms...around 56 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60 in Twentynine Palms...around 55 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca

Valley. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around

Yucca Valley.

weather.gov/lasvegas

