CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018

_____

262 FPUS55 KVEF 301101

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

CAZ519-310000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 12 to 22. West

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs 20 to 30. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 4 to 14. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 26 to 36. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows

23 to 28. Highs 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 48.

CAZ521-310000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 16 to 26. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs 25 to 35. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 9 to 19. North winds

around 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. North winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows

24 to 29. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

CAZ520-310000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs 41 to 44. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 22 to 25. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 44 to 47. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 57.

CAZ522-310000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains...42 to

45 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to

north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 36 to 39 in the mountains...64 to

67 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 19 to 22 in the

mountains...34 to 37 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 39 to 42 in the mountains...

62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

33 in the mountains...36 to 39 at Furnace Creek. Highs 49 to

52 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 58 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 40 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37 in the mountains...

around 41 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 54 in the mountains...

around 68 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-310000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 29.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 57. Lows

33 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

61 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

60 to 63.

CAZ524-310000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 48. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 56. Lows

34 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

62 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62.

CAZ525-526-310000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...

46 to 49 around Yucca Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 37 in Twentynine

Palms...around 30 around Yucca Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 53 in Twentynine

Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37.

Highs 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca

Valley.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 65 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Lows 40 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley.

