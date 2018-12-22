CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-230000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Lows around 32.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

24 to 29. Highs 38 to 43.

CAZ521-230000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 33.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 25 to

30. Highs 41 to 46.

CAZ520-230000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Winds generally light becoming north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to

55. Lows 32 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

CAZ522-230000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...69 to

72 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace

Creek. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming north

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...70 to

73 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around 47 at Furnace

Creek.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 51 in the mountains...

around 67 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. Highs

around 50 in the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 46 in the mountains...

around 63 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-230000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39.

Highs 54 to 57.

CAZ524-230000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Winds generally

light becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

60. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

CAZ525-526-230000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...

62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...

62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...62 to

65 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48 in Twentynine

Palms...around 43 around Yucca Valley.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 63 in Twentynine Palms...around

56 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca

Valley. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around

Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 57 in Twentynine Palms...

around 51 around Yucca Valley.

