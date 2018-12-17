CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
CAZ519-180000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. West winds around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 39.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Lows
33 to 38.
CAZ521-180000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Winds generally
light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. Winds generally light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54. Winds generally light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. Winds generally
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Winds generally light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.
Highs 57 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Lows
32 to 37.
CAZ520-180000-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Winds generally light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43.
Highs 64 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
39 to 42.
CAZ522-180000-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles.
Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...49 to
52 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...71 to 74 at
Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...
50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...74 to
77 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39 in the
mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 in the mountains...
around 76 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in the
mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Highs 56 to 59 in the
mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in
the mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Highs 53 to 56 in the
mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-180000-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. A slight chance of
sprinkles. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Winds generally light becoming
west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
66 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Highs
63 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.
CAZ524-180000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles.
Highs 61 to 64. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
66 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47.
Highs 64 to 67.
CAZ525-526-180000-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles.
Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca
Valley. Winds generally light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...61 to
64 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...65 to
68 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...
around 65 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49.
Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca
Valley.
