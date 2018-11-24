CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

_____

624 FPUS55 KVEF 241026

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

226 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

CAZ519-250000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

226 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to

36. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers and rain showers. Lows around 32.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers and rain

showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 47.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers and a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 29.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 45.

$$

CAZ521-250000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

226 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs around 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 47.

$$

CAZ520-250000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

226 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Winds generally

light becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 42. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

$$

CAZ522-250000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

226 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...76 to 79 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...69 to

72 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...73 to 76 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37 in the mountains...

around 48 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...

around 75 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in

the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in

the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 35 in the mountains...around 52 at Furnace

Creek.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 53 in the mountains...around 71 at Furnace

Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 34 in the mountains...around 51 at Furnace

Creek.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around

68 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-250000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

226 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ524-250000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

226 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Winds generally light becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

44 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ525-526-250000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

226 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...

44 to 47 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

46 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 in Twentynine Palms...around

66 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...around 62 around

Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...

around 59 around Yucca Valley.

$$

