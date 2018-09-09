CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

856 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

CAZ519-091100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

856 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

52 to 57.

CAZ521-091100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

856 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

CAZ520-091100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

856 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows

63 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93.

Lows 63 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

CAZ522-091100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

856 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...114 to 117 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...84 to

87 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...84 to

87 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 60 to 63 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88 in

the mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. Lows 62 to 65 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around

107 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-091100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

856 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows 70 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs 96 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs around

100.

CAZ524-091100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

856 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 72 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to

74. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

CAZ525-526-091100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

856 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...

72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...69 to

72 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 107 in

Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley. Lows around

80 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Highs 101 to

104 in Twentynine Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Highs 103 to

106 in Twentynine Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley.

