CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018
CAZ519-052300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to
75. Winds generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Winds generally
light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming
southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 86 to
91.
CAZ521-052300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Winds generally light becoming
south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Winds generally light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light
becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Winds generally
light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Winds generally light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 88 to
93.
CAZ520-052300-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 90 to 93. Winds generally light becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Winds generally light becoming
south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs
99 to 102.
CAZ522-052300-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...110 to
113 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...around
90 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...111 to
114 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...
around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...114 to 117 at
Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 70 in the
mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in the
mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the
mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Highs 92 to 95 in the
mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-052300-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Winds generally light becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Winds generally light
becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs 104 to
107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Highs 102 to
105.
CAZ524-052300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs
104 to 107.
CAZ525-526-052300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...92 to
95 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...
70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...94 to
97 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine
Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...around
100 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 81 to 84 in
Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. Highs around
110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley.
