CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

508 FPUS55 KVEF 041001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

CAZ519-042300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 54. Winds

generally light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 59 to 64.

CAZ521-042300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 49 to 59. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Winds generally

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 59 to 64.

CAZ520-042300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 64 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows 69 to 72.

CAZ522-042300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...109 to 112 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace

Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...110 to 113 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...111 to

114 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69 in the mountains...

around 88 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 96 in the mountains...

113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-042300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows 74 to 77.

CAZ524-042300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 93 to 96. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 71 to 74. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 97. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows 76 to 79.

CAZ525-526-042300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...91 to

94 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Highs around

110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley.

