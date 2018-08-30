CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

CAZ519-302300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light

becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

62. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 83.

CAZ521-302300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. North winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

62. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

CAZ520-302300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs 95 to 98.

CAZ522-302300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...110 to

113 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...82 to

85 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...110 to 113 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...110 to

113 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

67 in the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Highs 90 to

93 in the mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-302300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75.

Highs 99 to 102.

CAZ524-302300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79.

Highs 100 to 103.

CAZ525-526-302300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...

71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...

71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to

83 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Highs

102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley.

