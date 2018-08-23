CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018
_____
078 FPUS55 KVEF 232201
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
CAZ519-241100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light becoming
south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light becoming
south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 80 to 85.
Lows 54 to 59.
CAZ521-241100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. South winds around 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally light becoming
southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. South winds around 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light becoming
southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. South winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 84 to
89. Lows 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 82 to 87.
Lows 55 to 60.
CAZ520-241100-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Winds generally light becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Winds generally light becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 96. Lows
64 to 67.
CAZ522-241100-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...86 to 89 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...113 to 116 at
Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in the mountains...
84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
less than 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...113 to
116 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...
84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
less than 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93 in
the mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek. Lows 62 to 65 in the
mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90 in the
mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to 64 in the
mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-241100-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around
100. Lows 69 to 72.
CAZ524-241100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows
73 to 76.
CAZ525-526-241100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...
70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...94 to
97 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine
Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...94 to
97 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine
Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108 in
Twentynine Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. Lows around
80 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley.
