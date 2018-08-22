CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

893 FPUS55 KVEF 220957

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

256 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

CAZ519-222300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

256 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. East winds around 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

56 to 61. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

CAZ521-222300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

256 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southeast winds around 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

CAZ520-222300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

256 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69.

Highs 95 to 98.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

CAZ522-222300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

256 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...114 to 117 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...114 to

117 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...85 to

88 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less

than 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...111 to 114 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

66 in the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Highs 90 to

93 in the mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 in the mountains...around

107 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-222300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

256 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

71 to 74. Highs 100 to 103.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

CAZ524-222300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

256 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78.

Highs 100 to 103.

CAZ525-526-222300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

256 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...

72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine

Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Highs 104 to

107 in Twentynine Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley.

weather.gov/lasvegas

