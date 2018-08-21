CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, August 20, 2018

_____

627 FPUS55 KVEF 211021

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

321 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-212300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

321 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ521-212300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

321 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Winds generally light

becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ520-212300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

321 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows

around 70.

$$

CAZ522-212300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

321 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...115 to

118 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...85 to

88 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...113 to

116 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...85 to

88 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less

than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...113 to

116 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 67 in the mountains...around

85 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-212300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

321 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 101 to 104.

Lows 72 to 75.

$$

CAZ524-212300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

321 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 102 to 105.

$$

CAZ525-526-212300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

321 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...

95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...

74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine

Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Highs 106 to

109 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather