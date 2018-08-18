CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-182300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

86 to 91.

$$

CAZ521-182300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 81 to 91. Winds generally light

becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

88 to 93.

$$

CAZ520-182300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

100 to 103.

$$

CAZ522-182300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...96 to 99 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...120 to 123 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-182300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Winds generally light becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. Highs

104 to 107.

$$

CAZ524-182300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 106. Lows 83 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84.

Highs 104 to 107.

$$

CAZ525-526-182300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

251 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...

76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing

to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Highs 106 to

109 in Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 86 in Twentynine Palms...around

78 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around 99 around Yucca

Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. Highs around

110 in Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley.

$$

