CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018

_____

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

201 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

CAZ519-052300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

201 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning...then haze and areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Winds generally light becoming

northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 63 to 68.

Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

$$

CAZ521-052300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

201 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning...then haze and areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Winds generally light becoming

northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 91 to

96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

Highs 92 to 97.

$$

CAZ520-052300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

201 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning...then haze and areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs 103 to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 105 to 108.

$$

CAZ522-052300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

201 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning...then haze and areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...116 to

119 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...94 to

97 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...121 to 124 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 72 in the mountains...around

95 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100 in

the mountains...121 to 124 at Furnace Creek. Lows 73 to 76 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-052300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

201 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning...then haze and areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 106. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. Winds generally light

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 83.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 109 to 112.

Lows 82 to 85.

$$

CAZ524-052300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

201 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning...then haze and areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. Winds generally light

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86.

Highs 109 to 112.

$$

CAZ525-526-052300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

201 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Highs 109 to 112 in

Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...74 to

77 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to

105 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...103 to

106 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 88 in Twentynine

Palms...around 82 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...

99 to 102 around Yucca Valley. Lows around 90 in Twentynine

Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 110 to

113 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley. Lows

86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...

around 103 around Yucca Valley.

$$

_____

