CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 31, 2018

808 FPUS55 KVEF 011001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

CAZ519-012300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

72 to 82. Winds generally light becoming south around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 50 to 60. Winds generally light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

60 to 65.

CAZ521-012300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 56 to 66. Winds generally light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Winds generally light

becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65. Winds generally

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 88 to 93.

CAZ520-012300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs

102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 72.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

71 to 74.

CAZ522-012300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...120 to 123 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...

120 to 123 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73 in the mountains...

around 95 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100 in the

mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-012300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows

around 80.

CAZ524-012300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 80 to 83. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84.

Highs 106 to 109.

CAZ525-526-012300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...

99 to 102 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...

99 to 102 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Highs around

110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley.

