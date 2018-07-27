CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

295 FPUS55 KVEF 271001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

CAZ519-272300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

$$

CAZ521-272300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Winds generally

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

$$

CAZ520-272300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 104. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 104 to 107.

$$

CAZ522-272300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in the mountains...126 to 129 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in the mountains...125 to

128 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...95 to

98 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in the mountains...123 to 126 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77 in the mountains...

around 97 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100 in the

mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek. Lows 76 to 79 in the

mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 76 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 in the mountains...

around 120 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77 in

the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 100 in

the mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-272300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 113. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 84.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. Lows

83 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85.

Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ524-272300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to

88. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 110. Lows 85 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87.

Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ525-526-272300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 115 in Twentynine Palms...105 to

108 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...106 to

109 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...

around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 90 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Highs around

110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 89 in Twentynine Palms...around

78 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109 in Twentynine Palms...

around 103 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 90 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Highs 109 to

112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley.

$$

