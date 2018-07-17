CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-172300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally light

becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 54 to 64. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 63. Winds generally

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

74 to 84. Winds generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 87 to 92.

CAZ521-172300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Winds generally

light becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 60 to 70. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69. South winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

82 to 92. Winds generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 90 to 95.

CAZ520-172300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 102. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 73 to 76. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 79. Highs 102 to

105.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

CAZ522-172300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in the mountains...120 to

123 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...96 to

99 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less

than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 98 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...

95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 76 in the

mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 100 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 75 in the

mountains...around 97 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 97 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74 in the mountains...

around 98 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 in the mountains...around 121 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-172300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 109. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 82. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84.

Highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86. Highs

around 110.

CAZ524-172300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 83. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 82. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to

87. Highs 106 to 109.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

CAZ525-526-172300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...

around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...

95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...

around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 86 in Twentynine

Palms...around 79 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 109 to 112 in

Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley. Lows 86 to

89 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 90 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Highs 110 to

113 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley.

