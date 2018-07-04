CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CAZ519-041100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
541 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 78. Winds
generally light becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.
Highs 89 to 94.
CAZ521-041100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
541 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows 50 to 60. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally
light becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 59. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast winds
around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 93 to 98.
Lows 66 to 71.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows
66 to 71.
CAZ520-041100-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
541 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 95. South winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows
75 to 78.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 106. Lows
75 to 78.
CAZ522-041100-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
541 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...around
90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...
113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...
around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to less than 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to
118 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...
90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 100 in the mountains...
around 123 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 76 in
the mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 100 in
the mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-041100-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
541 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. West winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83.
Highs 106 to 109.
CAZ524-041100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
541 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 85.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 85.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 109. Lows
82 to 85.
CAZ525-526-041100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
541 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...
66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...
94 to 97 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine
Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...99 to
102 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine
Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 115 in Twentynine Palms...
around 109 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 89 in Twentynine Palms...around
83 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110 in
Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley. Lows 86 to
89 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.
