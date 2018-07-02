CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
Published 6:13 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018
_____
794 FPUS55 KVEF 021006
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-022300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming
southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then clear after midnight. Lows
45 to 55. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light becoming
south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light
becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 53 to 58.
Highs 86 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 62 to
67.
$$
CAZ521-022300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Winds generally light
becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Winds generally light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally light becoming
south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Winds
generally light becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 88 to
93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 93 to
98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs
94 to 99.
$$
CAZ520-022300-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 95. South winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows
72 to 75.
$$
CAZ522-022300-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at
Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...around 90 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to
118 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to
south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...86 to
89 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 86 to 89 in the
mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows
65 to 68 in the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Highs
94 to 97 in the mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 102 in the
mountains...120 to 123 at Furnace Creek. Lows 71 to 74 in the
mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103 in the
mountains...122 to 125 at Furnace Creek. Lows 73 to 76 in the
mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-022300-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs
103 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs 110 to
113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. Highs
110 to 113.
$$
CAZ524-022300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs
104 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 111 to 114. Lows
83 to 86.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 111 to 114. Lows
83 to 86.
$$
CAZ525-526-022300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
306 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...96 to
99 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around
70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...94 to
97 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...
around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...
94 to 97 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 80 in
Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Highs 109 to
112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 83 in Twentynine Palms...
around 77 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 115 to 118 in
Twentynine Palms...around 110 around Yucca Valley. Lows around
90 in Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 111 to 114 in
Twentynine Palms...106 to 109 around Yucca Valley. Lows 86 to
89 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley.
$$
weather.gov/lasvegas
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather