CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

856 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

CAZ519-251600-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

856 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

West winds around 15 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 76 to 86.

Winds generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Winds generally

light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows 55 to 60.

$$

CAZ521-251600-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

856 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 85 to 95.

Winds generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ520-251600-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

856 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 100 to 103.

Winds generally light becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Winds generally light

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows 66 to

69.

$$

CAZ522-251600-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

856 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...89 to

92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in the mountains...119 to 122 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in the mountains...around 111 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-251600-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

856 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

71 to 74.

$$

CAZ524-251600-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

856 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows

75 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs

102 to 105.

$$

CAZ525-526-251600-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

856 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...

69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...71 to

74 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112 in Twentynine Palms...around

104 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Highs 109 to

112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Highs 105 to

108 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

