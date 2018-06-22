CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-230845-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

142 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Winds generally light

becoming northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ521-230845-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

142 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. North winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ520-230845-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

142 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

$$

CAZ522-230845-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

142 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in the mountains...120 to

123 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 99 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 in the mountains...around 111 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-230845-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

142 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows 73 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

100 to 103.

$$

CAZ524-230845-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

142 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows 74 to

77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Highs 101 to

104.

$$

CAZ525-526-230845-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

142 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...73 to

76 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing

to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...

69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...69 to

72 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 110 in Twentynine

Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley.

$$

