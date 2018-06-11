CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018

CAZ519-112200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

247 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Winds generally

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

53 to 58.

CAZ521-112200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

247 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. South winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Winds generally light

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

64. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

54 to 59.

CAZ520-112200-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

247 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows

70 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Highs

around 90.

CAZ522-112200-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

247 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...119 to

122 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 92 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93 in

the mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85 in the

mountains...104 to 107 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-112200-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

247 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Winds generally light

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

72 to 75. Highs 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 95. Lows 64 to 67.

CAZ524-112200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

247 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 104 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

70 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs 95 to

98.

CAZ525-526-112200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

247 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Highs around

110 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 78 in Twentynine

Palms...around 71 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 103 in Twentynine Palms...around 95 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Highs 100 to

103 in Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine

Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Highs around 100 in

Twentynine Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley.

