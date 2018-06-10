CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1201 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

CAZ519-101915-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1201 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 83 to

88. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 58 to

63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ521-101915-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1201 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds around 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 60 to

65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 79 to 84.

CAZ520-101915-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1201 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows 69 to

72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69.

Highs 91 to 94.

CAZ522-101915-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1201 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...104 to 107 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...80 to

83 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...85 to

88 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 94 in the mountains...

around 115 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67 in the mountains...

around 89 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 94 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in

the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Highs 86 to 89 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-101915-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1201 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 61 to 64. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Winds generally light becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 73 to

76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72.

Highs 96 to 99.

CAZ524-101915-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1201 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 76.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows 75 to

78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

71 to 74.

CAZ525-526-101915-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1201 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine

Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...91 to

94 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...65 to

68 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109 in

Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley. Lows around

80 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to

79 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Highs

103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 in Twentynine Palms...around

93 around Yucca Valley.

