CA Forecast for Saturday, February 19, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny;63;21;SW;5;49%;0%;4 Arcata;Partly sunny;51;37;NNE;6;90%;1%;3 Auburn;Mostly sunny;68;43;E;5;47%;0%;4 Avalon;Partly sunny;69;49;WNW;8;34%;0%;4 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, nice;74;43;SE;5;37%;0%;4 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;70;41;ESE;4;52%;0%;4 Big Bear City;Plenty of sun;53;23;WSW;7;41%;1%;5 Bishop;Mostly sunny;65;32;WNW;5;23%;0%;4 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;56;42;ENE;4;30%;0%;4 Blythe;Sunny and warm;79;47;NE;6;18%;0%;4 Burbank;Mostly sunny, nice;77;49;E;5;30%;0%;4 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;69;42;NE;7;40%;0%;4 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;67;49;ENE;5;52%;0%;4 Campo;Mostly sunny;67;38;NE;9;19%;0%;5 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;70;41;N;5;50%;0%;4 Chico;Mostly sunny, mild;73;42;ENE;4;49%;1%;4 China Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;71;36;NW;5;22%;0%;4 Chino;Sunshine and nice;75;46;WNW;6;31%;1%;4 Concord;Mostly sunny;71;42;SSW;3;51%;0%;4 Corona;Mostly sunny;79;44;SW;6;28%;0%;4 Crescent City;Partly sunny, cool;51;40;N;9;85%;9%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warm;71;42;SSW;6;17%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;70;32;SSW;4;24%;0%;4 El Centro;Sunny and nice;78;45;WNW;4;19%;0%;4 Eureka;Partly sunny;51;39;N;7;91%;1%;3 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;75;41;WSW;5;56%;0%;4 Fresno;Mostly sunny;72;43;NNW;4;44%;2%;4 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;74;47;N;4;34%;0%;4 Hanford;Mostly sunny, mild;74;35;NW;5;51%;1%;4 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;E;5;37%;0%;4 Hayward;Mostly sunny;71;45;SW;6;58%;1%;4 Imperial;Sunny and nice;78;45;WNW;4;19%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;67;48;ESE;9;49%;0%;4 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;69;32;WSW;5;29%;0%;4 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;74;36;NW;6;43%;0%;4 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;71;41;ESE;5;54%;1%;4 Livermore;Mostly sunny;71;39;SW;6;56%;1%;4 Lompoc;Partly sunny;64;37;N;7;66%;0%;4 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;71;47;N;5;42%;0%;4 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;74;45;SSW;6;44%;0%;4 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;77;46;SE;6;36%;1%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, nice;77;46;SE;6;36%;1%;4 Madera;Mostly sunny, nice;74;36;NNW;5;56%;1%;4 Mammoth;Partly sunny;63;25;WNW;5;46%;0%;4 Marysville;Mostly sunny, nice;72;40;ESE;5;54%;1%;4 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;71;40;SE;4;52%;1%;4 Merced;Mostly sunny, nice;72;38;NW;4;54%;0%;4 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, nice;72;38;NW;4;54%;0%;4 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;72;43;ESE;6;37%;0%;4 Modesto;Mostly sunny, mild;71;38;N;5;52%;0%;4 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;68;46;W;4;54%;0%;4 Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;67;34;NW;7;23%;1%;4 Montague;Partly sunny;65;27;N;3;45%;5%;3 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;66;45;WSW;4;51%;0%;4 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;65;33;NNW;1;37%;3%;4 Napa County;Mostly sunny;68;37;WSW;5;62%;0%;4 Needles;Sunny and beautiful;77;46;NNW;5;14%;1%;4 North Island;Sunshine, pleasant;69;50;ENE;6;48%;0%;4 Oakland;Mostly sunny;67;47;SW;6;60%;1%;4 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;70;41;N;5;50%;0%;4 Ontario;Sunshine and nice;75;46;WNW;6;31%;1%;4 Oroville;Mostly sunny, nice;72;45;ENE;4;48%;3%;4 Oxnard;Mostly sunny;64;45;NNW;9;54%;0%;4 Palm Springs;Plenty of sun;81;55;W;5;13%;0%;4 Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;68;37;WSW;5;28%;0%;4 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, nice;72;33;SSW;3;50%;0%;4 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;65;44;N;8;49%;0%;4 Porterville;Mostly sunny, nice;74;39;SE;5;46%;1%;4 Ramona;Mostly sunny, nice;75;30;E;6;30%;1%;5 Redding;Mostly sunny;74;40;N;3;35%;3%;3 Riverside;Mostly sunny, nice;78;46;W;6;29%;0%;4 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;76;41;E;6;27%;1%;4 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;72;41;SSE;5;57%;1%;4 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;71;40;SE;4;54%;0%;4 Salinas;Mostly sunny;71;43;ESE;8;46%;0%;4 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;76;47;NE;6;28%;0%;4 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;70;46;WSW;6;59%;1%;4 San Diego;Mostly sunny;69;47;NW;7;51%;0%;4 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;ESE;5;38%;0%;5 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;73;47;ESE;5;35%;0%;4 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;65;48;WSW;7;68%;1%;4 San Jose;Mostly sunny;71;44;ENE;5;50%;0%;4 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;69;40;NNE;6;54%;0%;4 San Nicolas Island;Breezy;62;49;WNW;15;62%;1%;3 Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;59;46;NW;13;21%;0%;5 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;75;46;SSW;6;46%;1%;4 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;68;39;NNE;6;65%;1%;4 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;64;37;NNE;5;64%;0%;4 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;68;48;ENE;6;42%;0%;4 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;71;38;WSW;5;64%;1%;4 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;71;34;NNE;5;67%;1%;4 Santee;Mostly sunny;78;38;W;6;32%;0%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;49;23;WSW;5;50%;0%;4 Stockton;Mostly sunny;73;36;SSW;5;57%;0%;4 Thermal;Sunny and nice;80;43;WNW;4;18%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;52;19;SSW;2;55%;0%;4 Twentynine Palms;Sunny and warm;73;44;WSW;5;17%;1%;4 Ukiah;Mostly sunny;73;38;NW;3;48%;1%;4 Vacaville;Mostly sunny;75;42;WSW;3;45%;1%;4 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;77;47;E;6;31%;1%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Sunny intervals;61;41;N;6;68%;0%;4 Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;68;35;S;6;33%;0%;4 Visalia;Mostly sunny;71;40;NNW;4;52%;0%;4 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;73;38;NNE;5;58%;0%;4