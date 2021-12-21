Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Rain and snow shower;41;31;SSW;6;85%;96%;1

Arcata;Cloudy, rain;54;42;SSW;7;81%;100%;1

Auburn;Cool with rain;51;47;S;5;91%;100%;1

Avalon;A thick cloud cover;60;54;NW;5;40%;61%;1

Bakersfield;A little rain;60;53;ESE;5;49%;98%;1

Beale AFB;Rain at times;51;50;SSE;8;95%;100%;1

Big Bear City;Cloudy;50;33;SW;6;44%;11%;1

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;53;37;SE;5;44%;96%;2

Blue Canyon;Chilly with rain;41;35;SSE;8;82%;100%;0

Blythe;Mostly cloudy;68;53;SE;5;28%;3%;2

Burbank;Cloudy and cool;65;54;SE;4;40%;26%;1

Camarillo;Cloudy and cool;63;51;ENE;4;64%;88%;1

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy and cool;62;55;NNE;6;60%;60%;1

Campo;Cloudy;65;47;N;5;30%;2%;1

Carlsbad;Cloudy and cool;63;48;N;4;73%;40%;1

Chico;Cool with rain;51;50;SE;5;93%;98%;1

China Lake;Mostly cloudy;61;43;SW;4;35%;62%;2

Chino;Cloudy and cool;64;48;ENE;4;38%;6%;1

Concord;A little rain;55;52;S;5;94%;96%;1

Corona;Cloudy;68;52;ESE;5;35%;44%;1

Crescent City;Rain;53;44;SSE;17;85%;100%;0

Daggett-Barstow;Mainly cloudy;64;48;WSW;4;36%;9%;1

Edwards AFB;Cloudy;61;47;WSW;4;47%;55%;1

El Centro;Cloudy;71;51;W;2;30%;6%;1

Eureka;Rain;54;43;SSW;8;81%;100%;0

Fairfield;Periods of rain;52;51;ESE;6;94%;100%;1

Fresno;Rain developing;54;51;SE;6;81%;100%;1

Fullerton;Cloudy and cool;65;51;N;2;55%;7%;1

Hanford;A little rain;52;51;SE;4;80%;100%;1

Hawthorne;Cloudy;64;54;ENE;3;59%;56%;1

Hayward;Periods of rain;59;53;SSE;6;74%;100%;1

Imperial;Cloudy;71;51;W;2;30%;6%;1

Imperial Beach;Cloudy and cool;63;54;NNE;7;64%;3%;1

Lancaster;Cloudy;63;49;WSW;7;36%;58%;1

Lemoore Nas;A little rain;54;50;SSE;7;75%;95%;1

Lincoln;Periods of rain;52;51;SSE;5;96%;100%;1

Livermore;Periods of rain;56;51;S;6;90%;99%;1

Lompoc;Periods of rain;63;52;SSE;5;81%;99%;1

Long Beach;Cloudy and cool;64;53;N;3;64%;9%;1

Los Alamitos;Cloudy and cool;64;53;NNW;4;50%;9%;1

Los Angeles;Cloudy and cool;61;55;SE;4;45%;61%;1

Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy and cool;61;55;SE;4;45%;61%;1

Madera;Becoming rainy;52;51;SE;6;84%;100%;1

Mammoth;A little snow;38;32;SSW;11;85%;100%;1

Marysville;A bit of rain;51;50;SSE;5;91%;96%;1

Mather AFB;Periods of rain;53;49;SSE;9;92%;100%;0

Merced;A touch of rain;53;51;SE;8;87%;100%;1

Merced (airport);A touch of rain;53;51;SE;8;87%;100%;1

Miramar Mcas;Cloudy and cool;63;51;NNE;4;60%;4%;1

Modesto;Times of rain;56;51;SSE;8;81%;98%;1

Moffett Nas;A little rain;59;53;SSE;6;86%;98%;1

Mojave;Dull and dreary;59;49;W;8;31%;84%;1

Montague;A bit of snow;45;35;SSW;10;81%;97%;1

Monterey Rabr;Periods of rain;62;55;S;5;76%;100%;1

Mount Shasta;Cloudy, rain showers;38;35;SE;3;90%;100%;1

Napa County;A touch of rain;54;51;S;7;92%;99%;1

Needles;Mostly cloudy;67;55;N;4;24%;26%;2

North Island;Cloudy;63;56;N;6;68%;3%;1

Oakland;Occasional rain;59;53;SE;6;71%;100%;1

Oceanside;Cloudy and cool;63;48;N;4;73%;40%;1

Ontario;Cloudy and cool;64;48;ENE;4;38%;6%;1

Oroville;Cool with rain;53;51;SSE;5;92%;100%;0

Oxnard;Cloudy and cool;60;53;ENE;5;68%;87%;1

Palm Springs;Cloudy;73;53;NNW;3;27%;11%;1

Palmdale;Cloudy;63;49;SW;6;39%;55%;1

Paso Robles;Periods of rain;58;52;S;4;77%;100%;1

Point Mugu;Cloudy and cool;62;51;ENE;6;64%;76%;1

Porterville;A touch of rain;57;50;SE;4;63%;100%;1

Ramona;Cloudy;63;45;ENE;5;43%;25%;1

Redding;Cool with rain;50;46;N;3;88%;100%;1

Riverside;Cloudy and cool;66;49;ESE;4;42%;7%;1

Riverside March;Cloudy;65;49;ESE;4;33%;7%;1

Sacramento;A touch of rain;52;51;SSE;5;97%;96%;1

Sacramento International;A little rain;51;49;SSE;7;92%;96%;1

Salinas;Times of rain;61;54;SE;11;80%;100%;1

San Bernardino;Cloudy;65;49;SSE;4;36%;7%;1

San Carlos;A little rain;59;54;S;6;83%;95%;1

San Diego;Cloudy and cool;61;54;N;5;62%;3%;1

San Diego Brown;Cloudy and cool;65;52;NE;4;52%;3%;1

San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;65;54;NNE;4;58%;4%;1

San Francisco;Periods of rain;58;53;SSE;7;80%;98%;1

San Jose;A touch of rain;60;53;SE;7;82%;97%;1

San Luis Obispo;Occasional rain;60;53;SE;4;72%;99%;1

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy and cool;61;53;SSW;7;84%;70%;1

Sandberg;Cloudy;57;46;S;9;34%;81%;1

Santa Ana;Cloudy and cool;65;53;E;4;62%;7%;1

Santa Barbara;A shower in the p.m.;60;50;WNW;5;73%;96%;1

Santa Maria;Cool with rain;62;54;SSE;4;73%;100%;1

Santa Monica;Cloudy and cool;62;52;NE;3;63%;56%;1

Santa Rosa;Cool with rain;54;51;ESE;5;90%;100%;0

Santa Ynez;A shower in the p.m.;63;51;SSE;5;74%;97%;1

Santee;Cloudy and cool;65;51;NE;4;43%;6%;1

South Lake Tahoe;Snow and rain;39;33;SW;8;72%;100%;1

Stockton;Occasional rain;55;52;SSE;7;94%;100%;1

Thermal;Cloudy;72;43;WSW;3;35%;11%;1

Truckee-Tahoe;Snow and rain;38;33;S;7;88%;100%;1

Twentynine Palms;Cloudy;67;49;WSW;4;24%;11%;1

Ukiah;Cloudy, rain, cool;52;48;SSE;4;88%;100%;1

Vacaville;Periods of rain;51;50;SSE;4;93%;99%;1

Van Nuys;Cloudy;65;53;SE;4;39%;66%;1

Vandenberg AFB;Rain at times;59;52;SSE;5;79%;100%;1

Victorville;Cloudy;63;46;SSW;5;34%;25%;1

Visalia;A little rain;56;50;SE;4;75%;100%;1

Watsonville;Periods of rain;59;53;E;5;84%;100%;1

_____

