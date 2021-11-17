CA Forecast for Thursday, November 18, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A p.m. shower or two;50;34;SSW;5;69%;79%;1 Arcata;Afternoon showers;60;53;SE;5;73%;99%;1 Auburn;Mostly cloudy;62;52;SE;4;69%;27%;1 Avalon;Low clouds may break;67;53;WNW;4;72%;0%;2 Bakersfield;More clouds than sun;71;50;SE;4;51%;0%;3 Beale AFB;Mainly cloudy;61;52;SE;3;77%;60%;1 Big Bear City;Variable cloudiness;60;31;SW;6;60%;2%;3 Bishop;Sun and clouds;67;35;NW;6;27%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;53;43;SE;7;54%;44%;1 Blythe;Partly sunny, warm;81;53;E;5;24%;0%;3 Burbank;Low clouds may break;75;53;SE;4;54%;0%;2 Camarillo;Low clouds may break;67;50;N;5;63%;0%;2 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds may break;68;56;N;4;65%;0%;2 Campo;Mostly cloudy;75;47;NNE;7;26%;0%;3 Carlsbad;Low clouds may break;68;51;N;5;78%;0%;2 Chico;Mostly cloudy;60;53;ESE;5;78%;66%;1 China Lake;Warm with some sun;73;40;W;5;26%;0%;3 Chino;Rather cloudy;77;53;NE;5;45%;2%;3 Concord;Variable cloudiness;62;50;SW;4;72%;25%;1 Corona;Mostly cloudy;80;51;SE;5;45%;0%;3 Crescent City;Showers, mainly late;58;54;S;14;78%;92%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Periods of sun, warm;75;48;WSW;6;22%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, nice;71;39;SW;2;31%;0%;3 El Centro;Partly sunny;82;52;WNW;3;26%;0%;3 Eureka;Cloudy with showers;60;53;SE;6;73%;93%;1 Fairfield;Variable cloudiness;62;49;W;5;76%;26%;1 Fresno;Mostly cloudy;69;50;NW;3;66%;25%;2 Fullerton;Low clouds may break;70;54;ESE;3;69%;0%;2 Hanford;More clouds than sun;68;48;NW;3;64%;1%;3 Hawthorne;Low clouds may break;67;56;E;4;69%;0%;2 Hayward;Variable cloudiness;64;51;WSW;5;70%;10%;2 Imperial;Partly sunny;82;52;WNW;3;26%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Low clouds may break;66;54;NE;6;72%;0%;3 Lancaster;More clouds than sun;72;39;WSW;5;38%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;More clouds than sun;69;47;NW;4;64%;0%;2 Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;62;53;ESE;4;76%;29%;1 Livermore;Variable cloudiness;64;45;WSW;4;78%;7%;2 Lompoc;Low clouds may break;67;48;NNW;5;79%;0%;1 Long Beach;Low clouds may break;68;55;SE;5;70%;0%;2 Los Alamitos;Low clouds may break;69;54;WSW;4;74%;0%;2 Los Angeles;Low clouds may break;71;53;SSW;5;70%;1%;2 Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds may break;71;53;SSW;5;70%;1%;2 Madera;More clouds than sun;68;49;NW;4;66%;1%;2 Mammoth;Showers around;49;38;SSW;9;63%;89%;1 Marysville;Mostly cloudy;61;51;ENE;4;80%;60%;1 Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;62;50;SSE;3;78%;26%;1 Merced;Variable cloudiness;66;48;NW;3;70%;0%;2 Merced (airport);Variable cloudiness;66;48;NW;3;70%;0%;2 Miramar Mcas;Low clouds may break;69;52;NE;5;64%;0%;2 Modesto;More clouds than sun;62;47;NNW;4;78%;3%;1 Moffett Nas;Variable clouds;63;49;SE;3;68%;8%;2 Mojave;More clouds than sun;70;40;WNW;6;30%;1%;3 Montague;Showers around;52;44;SSE;6;66%;90%;1 Monterey Rabr;Variable cloudiness;64;49;N;4;72%;4%;2 Mount Shasta;Showers around;51;41;SE;2;70%;87%;1 Napa County;More clouds than sun;61;47;WSW;5;73%;53%;1 Needles;Partly sunny;79;53;NNE;5;18%;1%;3 North Island;Low clouds may break;65;55;NNE;6;75%;0%;2 Oakland;More clouds than sun;63;52;WSW;5;64%;11%;2 Oceanside;Low clouds may break;68;51;N;5;78%;0%;2 Ontario;Rather cloudy;77;53;NE;5;45%;2%;3 Oroville;Mostly cloudy;62;54;E;5;73%;72%;1 Oxnard;Low clouds may break;64;52;N;5;74%;0%;2 Palm Springs;Partly sunny;83;59;WNW;4;20%;0%;3 Palmdale;More clouds than sun;71;42;SSW;4;28%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Variable cloudiness;70;45;S;5;64%;0%;2 Point Mugu;Low clouds may break;64;50;N;5;67%;0%;2 Porterville;Mostly cloudy;69;49;SE;4;56%;1%;3 Ramona;Partly sunny;75;44;E;5;52%;2%;3 Redding;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;48;SW;2;73%;44%;1 Riverside;Variable cloudiness;80;52;NW;5;48%;0%;3 Riverside March;Variable cloudiness;79;49;E;5;44%;2%;3 Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;61;51;E;4;85%;26%;1 Sacramento International;Mainly cloudy;61;50;S;3;73%;44%;1 Salinas;Variable cloudiness;66;50;NE;7;70%;3%;2 San Bernardino;More clouds than sun;79;53;ESE;5;41%;0%;3 San Carlos;More clouds than sun;64;51;SW;5;71%;11%;2 San Diego;Low clouds may break;66;55;NNW;5;73%;0%;2 San Diego Brown;Low clouds may break;69;52;NE;5;65%;0%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds may break;70;54;NNE;5;65%;0%;2 San Francisco;Variable cloudiness;62;53;SW;6;70%;25%;2 San Jose;Mostly cloudy;66;50;SE;4;67%;7%;2 San Luis Obispo;Low clouds may break;69;48;N;4;68%;0%;2 San Nicolas Island;Low clouds may break;63;53;WNW;4;78%;1%;2 Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;67;52;W;12;25%;0%;3 Santa Ana;Low clouds may break;71;53;SW;4;68%;2%;2 Santa Barbara;Low clouds may break;64;50;E;5;83%;1%;2 Santa Maria;Low clouds may break;67;47;NNW;5;75%;0%;2 Santa Monica;Low clouds may break;65;53;ENE;4;74%;0%;2 Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;47;SSE;4;78%;74%;1 Santa Ynez;Low clouds may break;72;46;ENE;5;81%;2%;2 Santee;Low clouds may break;74;48;SE;5;50%;1%;2 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;52;38;SW;9;42%;9%;2 Stockton;More clouds than sun;61;47;NNW;3;83%;5%;1 Thermal;Partly sunny;82;46;NW;4;32%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Rain and drizzle;53;34;SSW;7;57%;65%;1 Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun, warm;78;51;WSW;5;21%;1%;3 Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;61;48;SE;2;69%;68%;1 Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;61;46;WSW;3;68%;27%;1 Van Nuys;Low clouds may break;74;52;SE;5;59%;1%;2 Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds may break;64;49;NNW;4;77%;0%;1 Victorville;Variable clouds;74;42;S;5;42%;1%;3 Visalia;More clouds than sun;67;47;NW;3;74%;0%;3 Watsonville;Variable cloudiness;65;48;WSW;4;78%;5%;2