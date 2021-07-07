CA Forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Plenty of sun;94;46;NW;9;17%;0%;11 Arcata;Mostly sunny;64;52;N;8;68%;4%;10 Auburn;Sunny and hot;98;77;SE;5;21%;0%;11 Avalon;Partly sunny;81;64;S;5;50%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Sunshine and hot;106;83;NE;7;20%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;101;66;SE;5;31%;1%;11 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;84;54;WSW;7;32%;0%;13 Bishop;Very hot;107;67;NW;8;14%;1%;12 Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;84;72;ENE;8;19%;0%;12 Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;113;93;SSW;9;30%;0%;12 Burbank;Very warm;94;69;SSE;6;39%;0%;11 Camarillo;Partly sunny;81;68;WNW;7;57%;0%;11 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;75;66;SSW;6;72%;0%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny;96;68;WSW;7;28%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Some sun;76;65;SSW;7;72%;0%;11 Chico;Sunny and hot;102;75;ENE;5;22%;2%;11 China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;114;83;SW;8;14%;0%;12 Chino;Remaining very warm;99;66;WSW;7;37%;0%;12 Concord;Sunny and warmer;97;61;SSW;8;41%;1%;11 Corona;Lots of sun, warm;95;68;W;7;40%;0%;12 Crescent City;Mostly sunny;60;52;N;9;87%;4%;7 Daggett-Barstow;Hot;112;85;WSW;9;15%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Hot, turning breezy;109;77;SW;10;16%;0%;12 El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;110;84;SSE;9;41%;0%;12 Eureka;Mostly sunny;61;53;N;9;71%;4%;10 Fairfield;Sunny and warmer;98;60;WSW;10;37%;1%;11 Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;NW;6;26%;0%;11 Fullerton;Some sun;85;67;S;5;58%;0%;11 Hanford;Sunny and hot;105;72;NW;5;26%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;78;66;SSW;7;66%;0%;11 Hayward;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;61;WSW;8;54%;1%;11 Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;110;84;SSE;9;41%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Humid;74;66;SW;8;84%;0%;11 Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;107;80;SW;10;14%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Hot with sunshine;107;71;NW;7;23%;0%;11 Lincoln;Sunny and hot;101;66;SE;5;30%;1%;11 Livermore;Sunny and warmer;98;64;WSW;7;35%;1%;11 Lompoc;Partly sunny;73;58;WNW;9;69%;0%;7 Long Beach;Partly sunny;80;65;SSE;6;66%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;84;67;SSW;6;58%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;90;69;SSW;6;53%;0%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;90;69;SSW;6;53%;0%;11 Madera;Hot;105;70;NW;6;27%;0%;11 Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;94;51;NW;7;20%;0%;11 Marysville;Sunny and hot;102;65;SE;4;28%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Hot with sunshine;102;64;S;6;36%;1%;11 Merced;Sunny and hot;104;71;NW;7;29%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;104;71;NW;7;29%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;80;65;SW;6;64%;0%;11 Modesto;Warm with sunshine;100;69;NNW;8;31%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Some sun;79;63;NNW;8;60%;1%;10 Mojave;Hot, becoming breezy;105;84;WNW;10;13%;0%;12 Montague;Hot, becoming breezy;97;56;N;7;22%;4%;11 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;69;57;WNW;7;69%;1%;11 Mount Shasta;Sunny and hot;94;54;NNW;1;27%;4%;11 Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;83;56;SW;10;60%;2%;11 Needles;Partly sunny and hot;116;98;SW;8;19%;2%;12 North Island;Partly sunny;73;66;SW;7;74%;0%;11 Oakland;Partly sunny;75;59;SSW;8;61%;2%;10 Oceanside;Some sun;76;65;SSW;7;72%;0%;11 Ontario;Remaining very warm;99;66;WSW;7;37%;0%;12 Oroville;Sunny and hot;103;75;E;5;25%;1%;11 Oxnard;Partly sunny;74;65;SSE;8;72%;0%;9 Palm Springs;Remaining very warm;112;88;WNW;7;26%;0%;12 Palmdale;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;SW;12;17%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Hot, becoming breezy;105;63;S;7;29%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;73;65;SSE;8;71%;0%;9 Porterville;Record-tying heat;108;75;SSE;6;24%;0%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny;94;63;SSE;6;44%;0%;12 Redding;Sunny and hot;107;71;NW;6;21%;3%;11 Riverside;Sunny and hot;102;70;WSW;7;34%;0%;12 Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;102;67;W;6;33%;0%;12 Sacramento;Hot with sunshine;102;64;S;5;39%;1%;11 Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;101;65;SSE;6;38%;1%;11 Salinas;Partly sunny;73;58;E;9;62%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Hot;107;74;SW;6;28%;0%;12 San Carlos;Warmer;82;60;WSW;8;50%;2%;10 San Diego;Partly sunny;74;66;WSW;6;73%;0%;11 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;79;67;W;6;61%;0%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;79;67;SW;6;65%;0%;11 San Francisco;Partly sunny;73;60;SW;10;55%;2%;10 San Jose;Sunny;84;63;N;7;52%;1%;11 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;84;60;SE;9;51%;0%;10 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;71;60;SW;8;74%;0%;9 Sandberg;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;WSW;12;18%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;86;67;SW;6;52%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Sunshine and nice;77;65;SE;6;65%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Some sun;78;58;SW;7;61%;0%;11 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;75;66;WSW;6;70%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;87;53;SSW;6;46%;2%;11 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;103;58;ENE;6;57%;0%;11 Santee;Mostly sunny;91;68;W;6;48%;0%;12 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;83;52;SW;10;27%;0%;12 Stockton;Sunny and hot;100;64;WNW;7;36%;1%;11 Thermal;Sunny and very warm;111;83;NNE;9;33%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;88;47;SSE;11;23%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;109;86;SW;7;20%;0%;12 Ukiah;Sunshine and hot;102;58;NW;7;33%;1%;11 Vacaville;Sunny and hot;104;65;SW;5;34%;1%;11 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;92;68;SSE;6;42%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;72;57;NW;7;68%;0%;7 Victorville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;70;S;8;22%;0%;12 Visalia;Sunny and hot;104;72;NW;5;36%;0%;11 Watsonville;Partly sunny;77;57;SSE;7;59%;1%;10