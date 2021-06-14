Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sunny and beautiful;76;40;N;9;29%;0%;11

Arcata;Partly sunny;64;48;N;7;72%;6%;11

Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;84;62;NNE;6;30%;2%;11

Avalon;Sunshine, pleasant;83;67;S;8;31%;0%;12

Bakersfield;Partly sunny, warm;93;70;SE;6;30%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Sunny and seasonable;90;60;N;7;31%;3%;11

Big Bear City;Very warm;85;54;SSW;7;23%;0%;13

Bishop;Very hot;105;62;NW;12;10%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;72;61;ENE;7;26%;2%;12

Blythe;Very hot;119;87;S;7;12%;2%;12

Burbank;Very hot;106;75;NE;6;26%;0%;12

Camarillo;Partly sunny, warm;88;66;E;8;38%;0%;12

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;80;64;SE;7;58%;0%;12

Campo;Very hot;103;69;NW;7;12%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;80;63;SE;6;59%;0%;12

Chico;Sunny;89;66;N;5;28%;3%;11

China Lake;Very hot;112;79;WSW;8;12%;0%;12

Chino;Very hot;106;76;WNW;6;23%;0%;12

Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;91;58;WSW;11;33%;3%;11

Corona;Very hot;106;71;SSW;7;24%;0%;12

Crescent City;Partly sunny;63;51;NNW;6;79%;12%;10

Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;111;79;WSW;10;14%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Very hot;106;68;WSW;7;17%;0%;12

El Centro;Very hot;116;81;SSW;5;17%;3%;12

Eureka;Partly sunny;63;50;N;8;74%;6%;11

Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;WNW;9;33%;3%;11

Fresno;Mostly sunny;94;68;NW;11;28%;0%;11

Fullerton;Hot;96;68;S;5;41%;0%;12

Hanford;Mostly sunny, warm;94;64;NW;8;26%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;83;66;SE;7;48%;0%;12

Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;78;56;WSW;10;51%;3%;11

Imperial;Very hot;116;81;SSW;5;17%;3%;12

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;S;9;74%;0%;9

Lancaster;Very hot;106;73;W;9;12%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;62;NW;15;24%;0%;11

Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;NNE;7;29%;3%;11

Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;88;55;WSW;8;34%;3%;11

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;76;57;NNW;15;49%;0%;11

Long Beach;Partly sunny;88;66;SSE;7;45%;0%;12

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny and hot;94;67;S;6;37%;0%;12

Los Angeles;Very hot;100;74;S;6;29%;0%;12

Los Angeles Downtown;Very hot;100;74;S;6;29%;0%;12

Madera;Mostly sunny, warm;93;61;NW;10;27%;1%;11

Mammoth;Sunny and pleasant;73;41;NW;8;33%;2%;11

Marysville;Sunny;89;61;N;6;30%;3%;11

Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;NW;7;32%;3%;11

Merced;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;62;NW;15;29%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, breezy;92;62;NW;15;29%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;87;64;S;6;48%;0%;9

Modesto;Sunny and breezy;89;63;NW;15;29%;1%;11

Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;79;57;WNW;11;46%;3%;11

Mojave;Very hot;101;76;NW;9;12%;0%;12

Montague;Sunny and nice;78;46;N;8;34%;6%;11

Monterey Rabr;Breezy in the p.m.;70;55;W;13;56%;2%;11

Mount Shasta;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;NNW;2;38%;3%;11

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;84;53;WNW;12;42%;3%;11

Needles;Very hot;123;93;NW;9;6%;2%;12

North Island;Partly sunny;76;64;S;8;67%;0%;9

Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;76;57;SW;10;52%;3%;11

Oceanside;Partly sunny;80;63;SE;6;59%;0%;12

Ontario;Very hot;106;76;WNW;6;23%;0%;12

Oroville;Abundant sunshine;90;65;NE;6;31%;3%;11

Oxnard;Partly sunny, nice;76;62;NW;9;56%;0%;11

Palm Springs;Very hot;119;88;WNW;6;11%;0%;12

Palmdale;Partly sunny;106;71;W;8;14%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Remaining very warm;98;54;NW;9;31%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;77;58;ENE;9;55%;0%;11

Porterville;Partly sunny, warm;95;61;S;6;34%;0%;11

Ramona;Very hot;103;62;S;7;25%;0%;12

Redding;Sunshine;90;68;NNW;4;26%;3%;11

Riverside;Very hot;107;75;WSW;6;22%;0%;12

Riverside March;Very hot;106;69;SSW;7;22%;0%;12

Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;89;63;NW;7;33%;3%;11

Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;90;62;NNW;7;34%;3%;11

Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;75;54;SSE;11;50%;2%;11

San Bernardino;Very hot;108;77;N;6;20%;0%;12

San Carlos;Breezy in the p.m.;78;54;W;14;44%;3%;11

San Diego;Partly sunny;81;65;SSW;7;51%;0%;9

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, warm;87;66;SW;6;46%;0%;12

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;86;65;S;6;50%;0%;12

San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;72;56;W;15;53%;3%;11

San Jose;Breezy in the p.m.;80;57;WNW;13;43%;3%;11

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, windy;86;60;N;20;34%;0%;11

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, windy;75;58;NW;22;55%;0%;12

Sandberg;Remaining very warm;89;73;NW;14;23%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Partly sunny and hot;96;68;S;6;35%;0%;12

Santa Barbara;Very warm;90;61;NE;5;43%;0%;12

Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;81;60;NW;18;43%;0%;11

Santa Monica;Partly sunny, warm;81;65;E;7;51%;0%;12

Santa Rosa;Breezy in the p.m.;84;50;NW;12;40%;3%;11

Santa Ynez;Very hot;103;54;NE;7;48%;0%;12

Santee;Very hot;99;66;SW;7;28%;0%;12

South Lake Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;74;40;SW;12;27%;0%;12

Stockton;Plenty of sun;90;61;WNW;10;32%;2%;11

Thermal;Very hot;117;80;WNW;5;12%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;77;37;ENE;11;27%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Very hot;112;88;W;7;8%;0%;12

Ukiah;Brilliant sunshine;85;52;WNW;8;34%;3%;11

Vacaville;Sunny and warmer;93;63;WNW;5;28%;4%;11

Van Nuys;Very hot;104;72;ENE;6;26%;0%;12

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;74;57;NNW;18;50%;0%;12

Victorville;Hot;103;64;WSW;6;20%;0%;12

Visalia;Remaining very warm;93;62;NW;8;37%;0%;11

Watsonville;Breezy in the p.m.;82;52;SE;10;46%;3%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather