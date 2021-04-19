CA Forecast for Wednesday, April 21, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Periods of sun;63;28;NNE;10;49%;22%;5 Arcata;Rather cloudy;56;41;WNW;8;82%;12%;5 Auburn;Some sun, pleasant;73;51;NE;6;46%;22%;8 Avalon;Not as warm;68;50;W;6;59%;30%;6 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;87;54;WSW;6;25%;3%;9 Beale AFB;Clouds and sun;79;48;ENE;6;46%;18%;8 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;63;31;WSW;8;38%;25%;10 Bishop;Inc. clouds;82;41;NW;9;13%;21%;9 Blue Canyon;Cooler;56;44;ENE;6;48%;30%;5 Blythe;Warm, turning breezy;95;63;S;11;8%;0%;9 Burbank;Not as warm;78;54;SE;7;43%;52%;9 Camarillo;Not as warm;68;53;SSE;7;66%;9%;9 Camp Pendleton;Not as warm;66;56;S;9;68%;57%;7 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;75;42;WSW;12;21%;29%;10 Carlsbad;Not as warm;67;55;SSE;9;70%;60%;10 Chico;Partly sunny;81;52;NE;6;44%;25%;7 China Lake;Windy in the p.m.;89;56;SW;14;14%;3%;9 Chino;Sunshine and nice;79;52;WSW;8;44%;28%;10 Concord;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;SSW;12;49%;3%;8 Corona;Mostly sunny;83;53;S;7;42%;28%;10 Crescent City;Increasingly windy;55;45;NNW;18;82%;9%;7 Daggett-Barstow;Windy in the p.m.;90;56;SW;18;12%;0%;9 Edwards AFB;Windy;84;51;WSW;18;18%;0%;10 El Centro;Very warm;95;59;WNW;9;13%;0%;10 Eureka;Mostly cloudy;54;44;NNW;9;84%;12%;5 Fairfield;Partly sunny, nice;79;51;WSW;10;44%;1%;8 Fresno;Partly sunny;82;53;NW;7;35%;12%;9 Fullerton;Lots of sun, cooler;74;58;SSE;8;56%;29%;9 Hanford;Partly sunny;85;47;NW;6;33%;8%;9 Hawthorne;Not as warm;68;57;SSE;7;66%;28%;9 Hayward;Areas of low clouds;64;50;SSW;9;62%;7%;7 Imperial;Very warm;95;59;WNW;9;13%;0%;10 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;56;SSW;11;72%;30%;7 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;82;49;SW;16;20%;5%;10 Lemoore Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;84;47;NNW;9;33%;7%;9 Lincoln;Clouds and sun, nice;79;46;ENE;6;47%;16%;8 Livermore;Not as warm;67;48;SW;9;62%;4%;9 Lompoc;Partial sunshine;60;49;NW;14;76%;42%;9 Long Beach;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;56;SSE;9;69%;29%;7 Los Alamitos;Not as warm;72;58;SSE;7;51%;29%;7 Los Angeles;Not as warm;76;59;SE;6;53%;28%;9 Los Angeles Downtown;Not as warm;76;59;SE;6;53%;28%;9 Madera;Partly sunny;81;47;NW;7;41%;11%;9 Mammoth;Spotty showers;64;32;NNW;11;40%;59%;7 Marysville;Clouds and sun;80;48;NNE;6;47%;19%;8 Mather AFB;Not as warm;79;47;SSW;8;48%;6%;8 Merced;Not as warm;79;48;WSW;9;44%;7%;9 Merced (airport);Not as warm;79;48;WSW;9;44%;7%;9 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, cooler;70;54;S;9;67%;30%;7 Modesto;Partly sunny;78;50;NNW;8;43%;5%;8 Moffett Nas;Areas of low clouds;65;48;S;10;63%;11%;7 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;82;49;WSW;14;16%;0%;10 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;71;37;N;10;38%;21%;8 Monterey Rabr;Partial sunshine;60;52;W;14;70%;21%;5 Mount Shasta;Not as warm;66;37;NW;8;42%;26%;8 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;71;46;SSW;11;59%;2%;8 Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;96;66;SSW;10;6%;3%;9 North Island;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;56;S;10;73%;48%;7 Oakland;Areas of low clouds;65;51;S;9;62%;6%;6 Oceanside;Not as warm;67;55;SSE;9;70%;60%;10 Ontario;Sunshine and nice;79;52;WSW;8;44%;28%;10 Oroville;Clouds and sun;81;54;NE;5;47%;22%;7 Oxnard;Mostly sunny;63;51;WNW;9;74%;8%;9 Palm Springs;Warm, turning breezy;94;61;WNW;8;14%;3%;9 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;82;49;WSW;18;19%;7%;10 Paso Robles;Not as warm;74;44;W;11;54%;7%;9 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;65;50;WNW;9;70%;10%;6 Porterville;Partly sunny;86;47;SW;6;30%;5%;9 Ramona;Nice with sunshine;78;47;SSW;7;43%;59%;10 Redding;Winds subsiding;81;58;NNE;14;29%;25%;7 Riverside;Mostly sunny;84;53;S;7;35%;28%;9 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;83;50;SSE;7;33%;28%;10 Sacramento;Partly sunny, warm;81;50;WSW;6;46%;6%;8 Sacramento International;Sunny intervals;80;51;SW;6;46%;25%;8 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;60;52;WSW;14;72%;44%;8 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;84;52;SSE;7;34%;28%;10 San Carlos;Areas of low clouds;63;48;SW;10;61%;10%;6 San Diego;Not as warm;66;57;SSW;8;62%;47%;7 San Diego Brown;Sunshine and cooler;71;54;SSW;9;57%;30%;10 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, cooler;68;55;S;9;65%;30%;7 San Francisco;Areas of low clouds;62;51;SW;12;62%;9%;6 San Jose;Clouds and sun;66;51;SSE;9;60%;10%;7 San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;63;49;NW;15;73%;9%;9 San Nicolas Island;Windy;60;49;WNW;23;73%;27%;7 Sandberg;Mostly sunny;70;47;SSW;14;32%;4%;10 Santa Ana;Not as warm;75;56;SSE;8;53%;30%;7 Santa Barbara;Not as warm;68;46;N;7;65%;9%;8 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;61;49;WNW;14;75%;27%;9 Santa Monica;Not as warm;67;55;SSE;7;68%;28%;9 Santa Rosa;Lots of sun, nice;71;46;WSW;8;52%;1%;8 Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy;71;43;NNW;7;73%;42%;7 Santee;Not as warm;79;54;S;7;32%;50%;9 South Lake Tahoe;Inc. clouds;56;30;NNW;5;41%;44%;9 Stockton;Not as warm;75;48;W;9;49%;2%;8 Thermal;Sunny and hot;96;61;NNW;9;14%;0%;9 Truckee-Tahoe;Spotty showers;56;26;NE;6;48%;70%;8 Twentynine Palms;Breezy in the p.m.;89;57;WSW;11;9%;0%;10 Ukiah;Clouds and sun;75;44;NW;8;48%;3%;8 Vacaville;Partly sunny;80;52;WSW;8;40%;25%;8 Van Nuys;Not as warm;75;54;SSE;7;48%;27%;9 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;58;49;NW;16;79%;28%;9 Victorville;Mostly sunny;77;43;SSW;14;31%;9%;10 Visalia;Remaining very warm;83;49;NW;7;38%;8%;9 Watsonville;Partly sunny, 