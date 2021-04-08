Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;68;29;WNW;7;33%;0%;7

Arcata;Mostly sunny, cool;50;37;N;8;79%;7%;7

Auburn;Mostly sunny;71;45;SE;6;47%;2%;7

Avalon;Variable clouds;71;55;WNW;7;54%;2%;7

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;79;50;ENE;6;31%;2%;8

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;76;44;SE;6;49%;2%;7

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;63;36;W;7;46%;3%;9

Bishop;Sunshine and warm;80;37;NW;6;16%;0%;8

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;58;43;ENE;6;36%;2%;8

Blythe;Clouds and sun, hot;94;61;SSW;8;11%;0%;8

Burbank;Partly sunny, warm;82;53;NE;6;40%;1%;8

Camarillo;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;SSW;8;47%;1%;8

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds and fog;68;54;ESE;7;66%;1%;9

Campo;Partly sunny, warm;79;46;NW;8;29%;1%;9

Carlsbad;Low clouds and fog;69;51;SE;7;67%;1%;9

Chico;Mostly sunny;78;48;E;6;49%;3%;7

China Lake;Partly sunny, warm;86;51;SW;8;16%;0%;8

Chino;Partly sunny, nice;81;52;WNW;7;44%;2%;8

Concord;Mostly sunny, nice;70;45;SW;10;54%;0%;7

Corona;Partly sunny;83;49;S;7;44%;1%;8

Crescent City;Breezy in the p.m.;50;39;NNW;10;78%;5%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, warm;87;56;WSW;10;13%;0%;8

Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;83;50;WSW;7;19%;0%;8

El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;95;60;W;7;15%;0%;9

Eureka;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;41;N;9;78%;7%;7

Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;75;43;WSW;12;52%;2%;7

Fresno;Mostly sunny, nice;79;47;NW;6;37%;3%;8

Fullerton;Low clouds and fog;77;55;SE;6;46%;1%;8

Hanford;Mostly sunny, nice;79;46;NNW;6;43%;3%;8

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;69;54;ESE;7;59%;1%;8

Hayward;Partly sunny;60;47;WSW;10;61%;2%;7

Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;95;60;W;7;15%;0%;9

Imperial Beach;Low clouds and fog;67;54;WSW;9;70%;1%;9

Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;83;53;W;9;18%;2%;9

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;79;44;NNW;9;37%;3%;8

Lincoln;Mostly sunny, nice;75;43;SSE;6;50%;2%;7

Livermore;Mostly sunny;64;44;WSW;10;60%;2%;7

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;63;46;NW;16;68%;2%;8

Long Beach;Low clouds and fog;72;54;SSE;7;57%;1%;8

Los Alamitos;Low clouds and fog;76;55;S;6;48%;1%;8

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;76;56;SSE;7;47%;2%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;76;56;SSE;7;47%;2%;8

Madera;Mostly sunny, nice;78;42;NW;7;46%;3%;8

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;67;29;NW;6;35%;0%;7

Marysville;Mostly sunny;77;43;SSE;6;49%;2%;7

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;74;43;SSE;7;52%;2%;7

Merced;Mostly sunny;76;42;NW;6;44%;2%;8

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;76;42;NW;6;44%;2%;8

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds and fog;73;52;SSE;7;65%;1%;9

Modesto;Mostly sunny;74;43;N;7;46%;2%;7

Moffett Nas;Some sun;61;45;WSW;10;63%;1%;7

Mojave;Windy in the p.m.;78;53;WNW;11;18%;0%;8

Montague;Partly sunny;69;32;N;5;41%;6%;7

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;58;48;WNW;10;68%;4%;7

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;68;35;NNW;1;35%;4%;7

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;67;41;WSW;10;63%;0%;7

Needles;Hot;92;62;NW;12;7%;0%;8

North Island;Low clouds and fog;66;55;SW;8;69%;1%;9

Oakland;Partly sunny;62;48;WSW;11;59%;2%;7

Oceanside;Low clouds and fog;69;51;SE;7;67%;1%;9

Ontario;Partly sunny, nice;81;52;WNW;7;44%;2%;8

Oroville;Mostly sunny, nice;78;49;ESE;6;48%;2%;7

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;66;49;WNW;9;61%;1%;8

Palm Springs;Partly sunny and hot;96;67;WNW;6;13%;0%;8

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;82;51;WSW;10;18%;3%;9

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;78;39;NW;7;44%;4%;8

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;66;47;NW;10;63%;1%;8

Porterville;Mostly sunny, nice;79;44;SE;6;39%;3%;8

Ramona;Partly sunny;79;42;S;6;53%;2%;9

Redding;Mostly sunny, nice;77;47;N;5;38%;3%;7

Riverside;Partly sunny;85;52;SW;7;34%;1%;8

Riverside March;Partly sunny, warm;83;47;SE;7;41%;2%;9

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;77;43;S;7;48%;2%;7

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, nice;75;45;SSE;6;53%;2%;7

Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;61;46;SW;11;67%;4%;7

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;86;53;NNW;7;36%;1%;8

San Carlos;Partly sunny;60;46;W;11;55%;2%;7

San Diego;Low clouds and fog;69;55;WSW;7;60%;1%;9

San Diego Brown;Low clouds and fog;72;51;SSW;7;58%;1%;9

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds and fog;71;54;SSE;6;59%;1%;9

San Francisco;Partly sunny;59;48;W;14;60%;2%;7

San Jose;Some sun;64;45;NW;9;58%;1%;7

San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;69;44;NNW;15;59%;4%;8

San Nicolas Island;Very windy;62;49;NW;26;63%;2%;9

Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;70;48;NNW;17;23%;2%;9

Santa Ana;Low clouds and fog;78;55;SSW;6;46%;2%;8

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, warm;75;50;N;8;52%;2%;8

Santa Maria;Windy in the p.m.;65;44;NNW;14;65%;2%;8

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;68;53;E;7;61%;1%;8

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;69;39;W;7;56%;1%;7

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;76;41;NNW;9;64%;2%;8

Santee;Partly sunny;81;49;SSW;6;36%;0%;9

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;59;28;SW;7;39%;0%;8

Stockton;Mostly sunny;71;41;W;8;51%;2%;7

Thermal;Sunny intervals, hot;98;64;NW;6;10%;0%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;62;24;N;6;42%;0%;8

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, warm;87;59;WNW;9;11%;0%;9

Ukiah;Mostly sunny, nice;69;39;WNW;6;54%;1%;7

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;75;44;SW;8;47%;2%;7

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;81;53;ENE;6;39%;2%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;60;46;NNW;17;72%;2%;8

Victorville;Partly sunny, warm;78;45;W;6;35%;0%;9

Visalia;Mostly sunny;79;46;NW;6;46%;3%;8

Watsonville;Partly sunny;65;43;WNW;6;62%;2%;7

