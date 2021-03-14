CA Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Colder with snow;38;19;NNW;10;76%;66%;1 Arcata;Spotty showers;47;28;NNE;15;77%;64%;4 Auburn;Spotty showers;45;30;NNE;6;93%;70%;1 Avalon;Very windy;59;50;WNW;25;48%;66%;5 Bakersfield;Becoming very windy;51;41;NW;19;62%;72%;2 Beale AFB;Spotty showers;53;32;NW;8;69%;66%;1 Big Bear City;Becoming very windy;33;13;W;25;98%;66%;2 Bishop;Becoming very windy;47;30;NNW;18;45%;82%;2 Blue Canyon;Snow showers, colder;30;26;NNE;6;84%;81%;2 Blythe;Becoming very windy;76;43;SW;19;32%;2%;6 Burbank;Spotty showers;57;38;NW;14;60%;72%;3 Camarillo;Windy;60;39;W;18;57%;70%;3 Camp Pendleton;A shower in the p.m.;58;44;WNW;18;62%;66%;3 Campo;Windy;47;34;WSW;18;85%;44%;2 Carlsbad;Increasingly windy;58;40;W;12;69%;66%;2 Chico;Spotty showers;54;32;N;8;72%;63%;2 China Lake;Becoming very windy;55;31;W;21;41%;36%;3 Chino;Spotty showers;51;36;W;14;64%;81%;3 Concord;A passing shower;57;36;W;10;48%;58%;2 Corona;Spotty showers;54;37;WSW;14;56%;74%;3 Crescent City;Spotty showers;49;35;N;16;67%;66%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Becoming very windy;60;37;WSW;25;43%;34%;2 Edwards AFB;Becoming very windy;50;33;SW;22;52%;63%;3 El Centro;Becoming very windy;70;46;W;18;45%;19%;6 Eureka;Spotty showers;46;32;N;19;75%;64%;4 Fairfield;Spotty showers;57;32;W;9;64%;61%;2 Fresno;Spotty showers;53;38;NW;9;60%;75%;2 Fullerton;Spotty showers;59;40;WNW;19;65%;77%;3 Hanford;Spotty showers;53;36;NW;7;65%;72%;2 Hawthorne;Spotty showers;57;43;NW;18;67%;71%;4 Hayward;Spotty showers;56;37;SW;11;56%;63%;2 Imperial;Becoming very windy;70;46;W;18;45%;19%;6 Imperial Beach;Increasingly windy;58;48;W;14;77%;66%;1 Lancaster;Becoming very windy;50;34;W;23;58%;69%;3 Lemoore Nas;Spotty showers;56;34;NW;14;54%;71%;2 Lincoln;Spotty showers;51;30;ENE;6;80%;66%;1 Livermore;Spotty showers;52;30;SW;9;61%;63%;2 Lompoc;Spotty showers;53;35;NW;17;61%;69%;2 Long Beach;Spotty showers;58;42;WNW;19;63%;71%;4 Los Alamitos;Spotty showers;61;42;WNW;18;55%;75%;4 Los Angeles;Spotty showers;59;43;WNW;14;62%;72%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Spotty showers;59;43;WNW;14;62%;72%;3 Madera;Spotty showers;52;34;NW;7;79%;67%;2 Mammoth;Colder with snow;38;18;NW;15;72%;69%;2 Marysville;Spotty showers;53;29;NNE;7;78%;64%;1 Mather AFB;Spotty showers;53;32;NW;7;69%;63%;2 Merced;Spotty showers;53;33;WNW;8;63%;68%;2 Merced (airport);Spotty showers;53;33;WNW;8;63%;68%;2 Miramar Mcas;Increasingly windy;57;45;W;13;75%;66%;2 Modesto;Spotty showers;52;35;NW;10;62%;66%;2 Moffett Nas;Spotty showers;56;38;WNW;14;52%;63%;2 Mojave;Becoming very windy;46;33;WNW;20;54%;39%;3 Montague;Showers around, cold;43;23;N;9;57%;67%;2 Monterey Rabr;Spotty showers;53;43;NW;20;63%;69%;3 Mount Shasta;Cold with a shower;38;22;NNW;11;61%;63%;2 Napa County;Spotty showers;57;30;NNW;11;55%;62%;2 Needles;Becoming very windy;76;45;W;16;28%;66%;6 North Island;Increasingly windy;59;50;W;14;66%;66%;2 Oakland;Spotty showers;58;40;WNW;13;55%;63%;2 Oceanside;Increasingly windy;58;40;W;12;69%;66%;2 Ontario;Spotty showers;51;36;W;14;64%;81%;3 Oroville;Spotty showers;53;33;E;7;75%;67%;1 Oxnard;Very windy;57;40;WNW;23;63%;70%;3 Palm Springs;Becoming very windy;63;44;N;18;49%;41%;3 Palmdale;Becoming very windy;50;33;W;27;57%;68%;3 Paso Robles;Spotty showers;53;30;NW;15;62%;66%;3 Point Mugu;Very windy;58;39;WNW;23;62%;68%;4 Porterville;Spotty showers;50;34;NW;6;71%;73%;3 Ramona;A shower in the p.m.;51;39;W;9;87%;67%;1 Redding;Spotty showers;57;37;N;8;50%;64%;2 Riverside;Spotty showers;54;36;WSW;14;58%;72%;3 Riverside March;Windy with a shower;51;33;WSW;19;70%;68%;3 Sacramento;Spotty showers;52;32;WNW;7;76%;64%;2 Sacramento International;Spotty showers;54;34;W;8;64%;63%;2 Salinas;Spotty showers;55;38;W;15;62%;66%;3 San Bernardino;Spotty showers;51;35;WSW;14;69%;78%;3 San Carlos;Spotty showers;57;37;WSW;15;54%;62%;2 San Diego;A shower in the p.m.;59;52;WNW;10;64%;66%;2 San Diego Brown;A shower in the p.m.;57;45;W;11;72%;66%;1 San Diego Montgomery;Increasingly windy;55;46;W;12;75%;66%;2 San Francisco;Spotty showers;57;42;NW;15;56%;62%;2 San Jose;A passing shower;55;37;W;14;51%;60%;2 San Luis Obispo;Spotty showers;54;38;N;19;60%;69%;3 San Nicolas Island;Very windy, clearing;54;43;NW;29;67%;42%;5 Sandberg;Becoming very windy;38;29;NW;20;85%;66%;3 Santa Ana;Spotty showers;58;41;W;19;56%;74%;3 Santa Barbara;Spotty showers;57;39;NW;14;55%;70%;3 Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;51;34;NNW;18;68%;64%;2 Santa Monica;Spotty showers;56;42;NW;18;65%;67%;5 Santa Rosa;Spotty showers;57;31;NW;10;58%;61%;2 Santa Ynez;Spotty showers;51;31;NNW;12;90%;69%;3 Santee;A shower in the p.m.;57;45;W;9;61%;66%;2 South Lake Tahoe;Snow showers;28;17;N;7;76%;88%;2 Stockton;Spotty showers;53;34;W;8;66%;64%;2 Thermal;Becoming very windy;69;41;NNE;18;38%;38%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Snow showers;30;13;N;6;71%;85%;2 Twentynine Palms;Becoming very windy;63;40;W;18;34%;35%;3 Ukiah;Spotty showers;55;31;WNW;10;54%;61%;4 Vacaville;Spotty showers;56;36;W;10;45%;62%;2 Van Nuys;Spotty showers;57;38;NW;14;55%;69%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Spotty showers;52;39;NNW;23;65%;71%;2 Victorville;Becoming very windy;48;27;W;24;64%;67%;3 Visalia;Spotty showers;52;35;WNW;9;73%;72%;2 Watsonville;Spotty showers;55;34;NNW;9;69%;64%;2 _____