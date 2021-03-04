CA Forecast for Friday, March 5, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Breezy in the p.m.;59;29;S;12;33%;74%;4 Arcata;Cooler with rain;53;37;NNW;9;77%;94%;1 Auburn;More clouds than sun;64;42;SE;6;56%;75%;4 Avalon;Mostly sunny;66;53;WNW;8;46%;1%;5 Bakersfield;Partly sunny, warm;80;48;N;5;31%;1%;5 Beale AFB;Variable cloudiness;66;45;SE;7;51%;75%;3 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;55;26;SSW;7;51%;2%;6 Bishop;Partly sunny, breezy;69;36;S;14;19%;2%;5 Blue Canyon;Variable cloudiness;49;29;SE;9;42%;83%;4 Blythe;Warm with sunshine;81;51;E;6;26%;0%;5 Burbank;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;46;SE;5;32%;0%;5 Camarillo;Sunshine, pleasant;70;46;SSE;9;48%;1%;5 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;69;51;NNE;7;48%;0%;5 Campo;Breezy in the a.m.;69;39;N;11;33%;0%;5 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;67;47;E;6;60%;0%;5 Chico;Clouds and sun;67;43;SSE;9;50%;84%;4 China Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;74;44;SW;4;22%;0%;5 Chino;Warmer with sunshine;76;43;WSW;6;34%;2%;5 Concord;Some sun;66;46;SW;7;53%;80%;4 Corona;Warmer with sunshine;79;45;SSW;6;34%;0%;5 Crescent City;Rain;50;39;E;13;91%;97%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, warm;76;46;SW;8;20%;0%;5 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;73;42;SW;4;25%;0%;5 El Centro;Plenty of sun;80;50;W;4;26%;0%;5 Eureka;Periods of rain;52;38;N;10;77%;94%;1 Fairfield;Partial sunshine;67;43;SW;8;63%;80%;4 Fresno;Partly sunny;75;48;NW;4;35%;55%;5 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;75;51;SE;5;46%;0%;5 Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;77;45;WSW;3;49%;55%;5 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;68;51;NW;6;55%;1%;5 Hayward;Partly sunny;66;46;SW;8;60%;82%;4 Imperial;Plenty of sun;80;50;W;4;26%;0%;5 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;65;51;N;9;67%;0%;5 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;73;41;WSW;5;28%;0%;5 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, warm;76;44;W;5;38%;56%;5 Lincoln;Variable cloudiness;67;44;SE;6;58%;75%;3 Livermore;Partial sunshine;67;44;SW;7;59%;74%;5 Lompoc;Partly sunny;63;45;N;8;68%;14%;4 Long Beach;Sunshine, pleasant;70;51;SW;7;51%;0%;5 Los Alamitos;Sunshine, pleasant;73;50;SW;6;44%;0%;5 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;S;5;41%;2%;5 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;S;5;41%;2%;5 Madera;Partly sunny, warm;74;44;NNW;4;54%;58%;5 Mammoth;Breezy;54;30;S;15;41%;81%;4 Marysville;More clouds than sun;68;45;SSE;7;55%;75%;3 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;67;45;SE;4;55%;75%;4 Merced;Partly sunny, nice;71;45;W;4;50%;67%;5 Merced (airport);Partly sunny, nice;71;45;W;4;50%;67%;5 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;72;49;ENE;7;53%;0%;5 Modesto;Partly sunny, nice;68;46;E;4;51%;72%;4 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;66;48;SSE;5;54%;82%;4 Mojave;Mostly sunny;69;42;W;7;23%;1%;5 Montague;Very windy;58;33;N;24;47%;90%;2 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;61;48;S;5;64%;73%;5 Mount Shasta;Afternoon rain;49;31;NNW;5;60%;93%;4 Napa County;Partly sunny;64;42;W;8;66%;81%;3 Needles;Mostly sunny;82;52;WNW;6;18%;1%;5 North Island;Mostly sunny;66;53;NW;9;64%;0%;5 Oakland;Partly sunny;65;48;SSW;8;61%;82%;3 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;67;47;E;6;60%;0%;5 Ontario;Warmer with sunshine;76;43;WSW;6;34%;2%;5 Oroville;Variable cloudiness;68;46;SE;8;49%;84%;4 Oxnard;Mostly sunny;63;46;WNW;10;60%;1%;5 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;82;54;W;5;19%;0%;5 Palmdale;Mostly sunny, warm;72;42;SW;6;26%;0%;5 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;69;43;SW;6;54%;58%;5 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;64;45;NW;10;61%;2%;5 Porterville;Partly sunny, warm;78;42;S;4;40%;3%;5 Ramona;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;37;SW;6;42%;1%;5 Redding;An afternoon shower;64;44;WNW;8;51%;86%;4 Riverside;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;46;W;6;31%;0%;5 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;43;ENE;6;34%;2%;5 Sacramento;Partly sunny;67;45;SSE;6;59%;74%;4 Sacramento International;Partly sunny;66;45;S;7;56%;74%;4 Salinas;Partial sunshine;64;48;ESE;8;63%;73%;5 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;45;S;5;32%;0%;5 San Carlos;Partly sunny;66;45;SSW;8;58%;82%;4 San Diego;Mostly sunny;67;52;NW;7;59%;0%;5 San Diego Brown;Sunny and pleasant;68;49;ENE;7;55%;0%;5 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;69;50;NE;6;53%;0%;5 San Francisco;Partly sunny;63;48;SSW;9;68%;83%;3 San Jose;Partly sunny;68;48;SSE;7;47%;75%;5 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;65;47;NNE;7;60%;57%;5 San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;60;49;WNW;17;72%;2%;5 Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;64;40;WNW;15;24%;0%;5 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;74;50;SSW;6;50%;2%;5 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;70;47;N;7;57%;4%;5 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;62;45;NE;7;67%;56%;5 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;67;49;N;6;48%;1%;5 Santa Rosa;An afternoon shower;62;40;SW;7;67%;87%;3 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, nice;75;41;N;6;67%;16%;5 Santee;Nice with sunshine;77;44;W;6;39%;1%;5 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;51;24;SW;7;35%;92%;4 Stockton;Partly sunny;71;45;SSE;4;54%;74%;4 Thermal;Mostly sunny;83;46;WNW;5;21%;0%;5 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;51;27;S;10;42%;76%;4 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;75;47;WSW;6;20%;1%;5 Ukiah;Afternoon rain;59;41;NW;8;68%;97%;1 Vacaville;Partly sunny;66;45;WSW;8;51%;80%;4 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;76;47;SSW;6;35%;2%;5 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;59;47;NNE;8;72%;56%;4 Victorville;Mostly sunny;70;35;S;5;35%;1%;5 Visalia;Partly sunny;74;45;WSW;3;44%;54%;5 Watsonville;Partly sunny;61;44;ESE;6;71%;73%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather