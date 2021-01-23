CA Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A bit of snow;38;22;NW;8;72%;91%;1 Arcata;Chilly with rain;46;33;NE;8;84%;88%;0 Auburn;A little p.m. rain;48;34;NW;7;74%;90%;1 Avalon;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;45;W;8;73%;74%;2 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;56;40;WSW;4;64%;73%;3 Beale AFB;A little p.m. rain;50;37;NW;8;76%;92%;1 Big Bear City;Breezy in the p.m.;42;29;SW;14;93%;74%;3 Bishop;Increasing clouds;52;25;WNW;7;37%;73%;3 Blue Canyon;Chilly with snow;35;23;WNW;6;62%;93%;1 Blythe;Cool with some sun;62;49;SSW;7;56%;65%;3 Burbank;Cool with some sun;58;45;S;5;69%;74%;3 Camarillo;Partly sunny;63;46;W;9;54%;72%;3 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cool;60;49;W;8;59%;75%;2 Campo;Cold, becoming windy;46;36;WSW;14;75%;80%;3 Carlsbad;Cool with some sun;60;44;W;7;68%;76%;2 Chico;A little rain;50;37;NNW;6;73%;84%;1 China Lake;Windy in the p.m.;56;34;SW;12;46%;59%;3 Chino;Partly sunny, cool;59;46;SW;6;68%;75%;3 Concord;A little p.m. rain;52;39;WNW;7;79%;91%;1 Corona;Partly sunny, cool;59;46;SW;5;67%;78%;3 Crescent City;Times of rain;47;38;NNW;13;82%;85%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Windy in the p.m.;57;41;SW;16;47%;63%;3 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;54;39;SW;13;56%;63%;3 El Centro;Windy in the p.m.;63;47;WSW;13;53%;66%;3 Eureka;Chilly with rain;46;33;N;10;84%;90%;0 Fairfield;A bit of rain;51;35;W;7;81%;86%;1 Fresno;Increasing clouds;55;41;NNW;5;65%;76%;3 Fullerton;Partly sunny, cool;61;46;WSW;5;67%;75%;3 Hanford;Increasing clouds;56;39;NW;5;65%;74%;3 Hawthorne;Partly sunny, cool;59;47;W;6;66%;73%;3 Hayward;Afternoon rain;51;39;NW;8;79%;91%;1 Imperial;Windy in the p.m.;63;47;WSW;13;53%;66%;3 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, cool;59;49;W;8;68%;75%;2 Lancaster;Windy in the p.m.;53;37;SW;13;65%;63%;3 Lemoore Nas;Turning cloudy;58;39;NNW;6;60%;68%;3 Lincoln;A little p.m. rain;52;37;NNW;8;75%;93%;1 Livermore;Afternoon rain;52;36;W;9;77%;89%;1 Lompoc;A little p.m. rain;57;40;N;9;77%;85%;2 Long Beach;Partly sunny, cool;58;48;W;6;72%;73%;3 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, cool;59;49;WSW;6;75%;74%;3 Los Angeles;Cool with some sun;59;46;SW;5;73%;73%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Cool with some sun;59;46;SW;5;73%;73%;3 Madera;Increasing clouds;58;42;W;5;60%;78%;3 Mammoth;A little snow;36;21;NW;6;75%;78%;1 Marysville;A little p.m. rain;52;38;NW;8;73%;88%;1 Mather AFB;A little p.m. rain;51;37;NW;9;83%;93%;1 Merced;Mostly cloudy;54;40;W;6;74%;77%;1 Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;54;40;W;6;74%;77%;1 Miramar Mcas;Cool with some sun;58;47;WSW;7;70%;75%;2 Modesto;A little p.m. rain;52;38;WNW;6;80%;88%;1 Moffett Nas;Afternoon rain;51;42;NW;5;75%;90%;1 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;52;40;WSW;11;63%;63%;3 Montague;A little snow;36;26;NW;4;81%;86%;1 Monterey Rabr;Afternoon rain;54;44;NW;8;73%;87%;1 Mount Shasta;Cold with snow;37;24;NNW;2;71%;83%;1 Napa County;A little p.m. rain;51;36;WNW;7;78%;87%;1 Needles;Partly sunny;64;48;S;6;38%;44%;3 North Island;Partly sunny, cool;60;50;W;8;63%;75%;2 Oakland;Afternoon rain;53;40;NW;8;75%;90%;1 Oceanside;Cool with some sun;60;44;W;7;68%;76%;2 Ontario;Partly sunny, cool;59;46;SW;6;68%;75%;3 Oroville;A little p.m. rain;51;40;NW;7;73%;90%;1 Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;59;46;W;10;59%;72%;3 Palm Springs;Windy in the p.m.;62;46;N;12;47%;79%;3 Palmdale;Windy in the p.m.;54;37;SW;12;58%;64%;3 Paso Robles;Inc. clouds;55;37;WNW;6;73%;72%;2 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;60;46;W;9;60%;73%;3 Porterville;Clouding up;56;37;SW;5;68%;76%;3 Ramona;Partly sunny, cool;54;33;SW;7;85%;78%;2 Redding;A touch of rain;47;33;NW;3;68%;84%;1 Riverside;Partly sunny, cool;60;44;SW;5;67%;78%;3 Riverside March;Partly sunny, cool;56;41;SSW;5;78%;78%;2 Sacramento;A little p.m. rain;51;38;NNW;8;80%;90%;1 Sacramento International;A little p.m. rain;51;37;NW;8;81%;90%;1 Salinas;Afternoon rain;55;41;WNW;9;75%;87%;2 San Bernardino;Windy in the p.m.;57;44;S;13;72%;79%;3 San Carlos;Cloudy, p.m. rain;50;45;NW;8;79%;93%;1 San Diego;Cool with some sun;62;50;SW;7;65%;74%;2 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, cool;59;47;WSW;7;63%;82%;2 San Diego Montgomery;Cool with some sun;58;48;W;7;66%;75%;2 San Francisco;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;43;NW;10;71%;89%;1 San Jose;Afternoon rain;53;41;NW;7;72%;89%;1 San Luis Obispo;Occasional p.m. rain;58;44;NNW;8;60%;82%;2 San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy, windy;57;46;W;22;67%;72%;3 Sandberg;Partly sunny, chilly;45;30;WNW;12;59%;74%;3 Santa Ana;Cool with some sun;59;48;SW;6;71%;77%;2 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;62;38;NW;8;60%;72%;2 Santa Maria;A little p.m. rain;56;42;N;8;73%;84%;2 Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cool;58;46;W;6;66%;73%;3 Santa Rosa;Cooler with rain;51;34;WNW;5;79%;73%;1 Santa Ynez;Clouds and sun;57;38;WNW;6;75%;72%;2 Santee;Partly sunny, cool;61;43;SW;7;62%;78%;3 South Lake Tahoe;An afternoon flurry;37;18;SSW;9;59%;83%;2 Stockton;Rain and drizzle;53;38;W;7;80%;94%;1 Thermal;Windy in the p.m.;64;46;ENE;12;47%;67%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;A bit of p.m. snow;34;18;ESE;4;72%;91%;1 Twentynine Palms;Cool with sunshine;58;43;SW;9;45%;75%;3 Ukiah;A touch of rain;47;35;NW;4;83%;72%;1 Vacaville;A little p.m. rain;50;35;W;6;81%;89%;1 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;59;45;SSW;5;67%;74%;3 Vandenberg AFB;A touch of p.m. rain;55;45;N;9;73%;85%;2 Victorville;Cold, turning windy;51;35;SSW;12;73%;70%;3 Visalia;Increasing clouds;55;39;ENE;4;72%;75%;2 Watsonville;A little p.m. rain;53;37;WNW;5;87%;88%;1