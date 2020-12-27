CA Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly cloudy;37;5;NNE;4;64%;0%;2 Arcata;Clouds and sun, cool;52;33;E;4;74%;1%;2 Auburn;Rain and drizzle;50;33;NE;5;79%;58%;1 Avalon;Spotty showers;53;47;NW;14;70%;72%;1 Bakersfield;Cloudy with a shower;55;40;SSW;6;73%;57%;1 Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;53;29;NNE;5;80%;28%;1 Big Bear City;Cooler with snow;42;27;WNW;8;100%;99%;1 Bishop;Snow, then rain;43;22;NNW;6;81%;68%;1 Blue Canyon;Snow;37;29;ENE;3;66%;57%;1 Blythe;Periods of sun;64;41;SSW;11;38%;7%;2 Burbank;Spotty showers;55;40;NNE;6;72%;72%;1 Camarillo;Spotty showers;60;39;NE;11;61%;72%;1 Camp Pendleton;Spotty showers;59;47;SE;11;60%;87%;1 Campo;Showers;46;30;WSW;18;89%;93%;1 Carlsbad;Spotty showers;58;39;SSE;11;77%;85%;1 Chico;Clouds and sun;55;32;NNE;5;62%;15%;2 China Lake;Cloudy and cooler;51;30;W;7;63%;30%;1 Chino;Spotty showers;52;40;ESE;6;91%;84%;1 Concord;A shower in the a.m.;56;34;SW;5;73%;57%;1 Corona;Spotty showers;53;39;E;6;88%;85%;1 Crescent City;Variable cloudiness;51;36;E;6;71%;8%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Windy and cooler;54;36;WSW;18;46%;41%;1 Edwards AFB;Winds subsiding;50;28;SW;16;58%;44%;1 El Centro;Breezy with a shower;64;40;W;15;49%;53%;2 Eureka;Partly sunny;52;33;ESE;4;74%;1%;2 Fairfield;A shower in the a.m.;54;33;NNW;5;75%;56%;2 Fresno;A little a.m. rain;54;39;NW;8;78%;68%;1 Fullerton;Spotty showers;60;42;ENE;8;62%;70%;1 Hanford;Cloudy with a shower;55;38;WNW;6;87%;51%;1 Hawthorne;Spotty showers;58;44;N;10;65%;70%;1 Hayward;A shower in the a.m.;57;39;W;6;65%;58%;1 Imperial;Breezy with a shower;64;40;W;15;49%;53%;2 Imperial Beach;Spotty showers;58;48;ENE;15;74%;85%;2 Lancaster;Cooler with a shower;51;29;WSW;14;74%;55%;1 Lemoore Nas;Cloudy with a shower;56;35;NW;8;74%;50%;1 Lincoln;Mainly cloudy;54;32;NE;5;75%;28%;1 Livermore;A shower in the a.m.;54;34;WSW;6;76%;58%;1 Lompoc;Spotty showers;55;38;N;8;79%;71%;1 Long Beach;Spotty showers;58;42;NE;10;63%;70%;1 Los Alamitos;Spotty showers;59;43;NE;8;67%;83%;1 Los Angeles;Spotty showers;59;45;ENE;7;66%;72%;1 Los Angeles Downtown;Spotty showers;59;45;ENE;7;66%;72%;1 Madera;Cloudy with a shower;54;37;NW;6;78%;54%;1 Mammoth;Partly sunny;36;10;NW;6;67%;0%;2 Marysville;Mostly cloudy;54;30;N;5;73%;25%;1 Mather AFB;A shower in the a.m.;55;31;N;5;79%;57%;1 Merced;Cloudy with a shower;54;35;NW;7;81%;58%;1 Merced (airport);Cloudy with a shower;54;35;NW;7;81%;58%;1 Miramar Mcas;Spotty showers;57;45;S;10;72%;87%;2 Modesto;Cloudy with a shower;53;35;NNW;6;83%;47%;1 Moffett Nas;A shower in the a.m.;54;36;SSW;5;73%;58%;1 Mojave;Breezy and cooler;48;27;NW;13;82%;44%;1 Montague;Partly sunny;41;16;N;5;71%;7%;2 Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;56;39;SSE;7;68%;32%;1 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;39;15;NW;3;66%;2%;2 Napa County;A shower in the a.m.;56;31;N;7;74%;56%;2 Needles;Partly sunny;61;39;S;6;44%;36%;1 North Island;Spotty showers;60;47;ENE;13;65%;86%;2 Oakland;A shower in the a.m.;55;38;N;7;72%;57%;1 Oceanside;Spotty showers;58;39;SSE;11;77%;85%;1 Ontario;Spotty showers;52;40;ESE;6;91%;84%;1 Oroville;A shower or two;55;33;NE;5;68%;57%;1 Oxnard;Spotty showers;57;41;N;14;64%;72%;1 Palm Springs;Cooler;59;45;WNW;8;51%;72%;1 Palmdale;Winds subsiding;50;31;SW;15;61%;55%;1 Paso Robles;A shower or two;53;31;NW;8;73%;64%;1 Point Mugu;Spotty showers;59;40;N;14;65%;72%;1 Porterville;A morning shower;53;37;SE;5;84%;65%;1 Ramona;Spotty showers;51;34;WSW;8;91%;85%;2 Redding;Partly sunny;58;32;N;8;44%;5%;2 Riverside;Spotty showers;55;40;ESE;6;80%;88%;1 Riverside March;Spotty showers;52;36;E;6;89%;86%;1 Sacramento;A shower in the a.m.;54;36;NNW;5;78%;57%;1 Sacramento International;A shower in the a.m.;54;31;NNW;5;80%;57%;1 Salinas;Cloudy and cool;58;37;SE;9;70%;33%;1 San Bernardino;A shower;53;38;E;6;87%;75%;1 San Carlos;A shower in the a.m.;52;40;WNW;7;80%;57%;1 San Diego;Spotty showers;60;49;W;10;68%;85%;2 San Diego Brown;Spotty showers;58;45;SE;12;69%;88%;2 San Diego Montgomery;Spotty showers;55;46;SSE;11;73%;87%;2 San Francisco;A shower in the a.m.;55;42;NNE;8;75%;57%;2 San Jose;A shower in the a.m.;56;36;S;6;67%;58%;1 San Luis Obispo;Spotty showers;57;38;NNE;8;73%;71%;1 San Nicolas Island;Spotty showers;55;45;WNW;17;74%;72%;1 Sandberg;A little snow;39;33;NW;16;76%;81%;1 Santa Ana;Spotty showers;58;44;E;7;80%;72%;1 Santa Barbara;Spotty showers;58;37;N;8;78%;72%;1 Santa Maria;Spotty showers;55;37;NNE;8;76%;68%;1 Santa Monica;Spotty showers;59;43;N;9;65%;72%;1 Santa Rosa;A shower in the a.m.;54;31;N;5;75%;55%;2 Santa Ynez;Spotty showers;53;32;NW;7;93%;70%;1 Santee;Spotty showers;57;41;WSW;8;66%;88%;2 South Lake Tahoe;Chilly with snow;34;15;E;4;84%;68%;1 Stockton;A shower in the a.m.;55;36;WNW;6;77%;58%;1 Thermal;A shower in spots;64;41;NW;8;49%;55%;1 Truckee-Tahoe;A bit of a.m. snow;31;10;NNE;2;88%;73%;1 Twentynine Palms;Breezy and cooler;55;37;W;14;51%;44%;1 Ukiah;Partly sunny;55;27;ENE;2;67%;10%;2 Vacaville;A shower in the a.m.;55;34;WNW;5;71%;56%;2 Van Nuys;Spotty showers;57;41;N;6;68%;72%;1 Vandenberg AFB;Spotty showers;54;41;N;9;80%;70%;1 Victorville;Mostly cloudy;46;29;WSW;12;95%;44%;1 Visalia;A little a.m. rain;54;35;NNW;7;84%;68%;1 Watsonville;Cloudy and cool;59;35;ENE;6;75%;31%;1