CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny;56;19;SE;4;28%;0%;3
Arcata;Mostly sunny;64;39;SE;5;33%;0%;3
Auburn;Windy;70;48;ENE;22;13%;0%;4
Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;66;57;NE;9;22%;7%;4
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, cool;68;43;SE;5;26%;2%;4
Beale AFB;Very windy;75;46;NNE;23;13%;0%;3
Big Bear City;Windy;40;14;NE;29;29%;5%;4
Bishop;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;31;NW;10;12%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, windy;55;46;ENE;19;10%;0%;4
Blythe;Mostly sunny, windy;65;48;NE;20;6%;0%;4
Burbank;Santa Ana winds;70;50;NNE;29;22%;4%;4
Camarillo;Windy;76;50;N;19;16%;4%;4
Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;73;45;NNE;12;27%;5%;4
Campo;Santa Ana winds;59;31;NE;26;21%;4%;4
Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;74;36;NNE;13;36%;5%;4
Chico;Mostly sunny, windy;74;47;E;19;12%;0%;3
China Lake;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;39;S;20;6%;0%;4
Chino;Very windy;67;49;NNE;28;16%;4%;4
Concord;Winds subsiding;77;50;NNW;17;11%;0%;4
Corona;Santa Ana winds;69;46;NE;30;15%;3%;4
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;62;47;N;11;39%;2%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Very windy;62;38;NW;24;11%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Windy;64;30;E;23;9%;0%;4
El Centro;Windy;68;46;WNW;23;14%;0%;4
Eureka;Mostly sunny;62;40;SE;5;34%;0%;3
Fairfield;Breezy with sunshine;75;50;W;17;11%;0%;4
Fresno;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;47;E;14;35%;0%;4
Fullerton;Turning sunny;76;49;NE;14;17%;5%;4
Hanford;Sunshine and breezy;69;38;NNW;15;40%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Turning sunny;74;53;N;14;24%;7%;4
Hayward;Winds subsiding;74;52;SSW;16;15%;1%;4
Imperial;Windy;68;46;WNW;23;14%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Clouds breaking;71;50;ESE;15;45%;5%;4
Lancaster;Windy;63;30;ENE;22;14%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and breezy;73;37;W;15;23%;0%;4
Lincoln;Winds subsiding;74;43;E;18;17%;1%;3
Livermore;Sunny and breezy;73;47;SW;14;15%;1%;4
Lompoc;Sunny and cool;69;41;ENE;8;61%;1%;4
Long Beach;Turning sunny;75;50;N;15;22%;6%;4
Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;75;50;NNW;14;26%;6%;4
Los Angeles;Very windy;72;52;N;27;26%;7%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Very windy;72;52;N;27;26%;7%;4
Madera;Sunny and breezy;70;40;N;15;47%;1%;4
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;55;27;SSW;5;26%;0%;3
Marysville;Windy;74;47;SE;24;15%;0%;3
Mather AFB;Windy with sunshine;74;45;N;19;12%;0%;3
Merced;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;40;WNW;15;22%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, breezy;72;40;WNW;15;22%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;74;45;E;14;37%;5%;4
Modesto;Sunny and breezy;73;43;NW;15;17%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Winds subsiding;73;50;WNW;16;17%;0%;4
Mojave;Windy;62;32;E;23;9%;1%;4
Montague;Mostly sunny;63;27;N;5;19%;3%;3
Monterey Rabr;Sunny and breezy;71;48;SSW;15;32%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, cool;59;32;NW;3;20%;0%;3
Napa County;Winds subsiding;76;45;N;16;11%;0%;4
Needles;Very windy;62;47;NNW;25;9%;1%;4
North Island;Clouds breaking;74;51;E;14;44%;5%;4
Oakland;Winds subsiding;73;54;W;16;16%;1%;4
Oceanside;Clouds breaking;74;36;NNE;13;36%;5%;4
Ontario;Very windy;67;49;NNE;28;16%;4%;4
Oroville;Windy;75;49;ENE;23;14%;1%;3
Oxnard;Winds subsiding;74;51;NNW;18;26%;4%;4
Palm Springs;Windy;72;52;WNW;23;9%;0%;4
Palmdale;Windy;62;34;E;24;11%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;74;36;SSE;6;48%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Windy;73;50;NW;21;23%;4%;4
Porterville;Mostly sunny, cool;67;41;ESE;4;32%;2%;4
Ramona;Very windy;69;36;NE;28;22%;6%;4
Redding;Sunny and windy;77;54;N;20;8%;0%;3
Riverside;Santa Ana winds;68;47;NNE;23;10%;3%;4
Riverside March;Very windy;66;37;NNW;25;15%;4%;4
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, windy;74;44;SSE;19;16%;1%;3
Sacramento International;Windy;75;44;N;22;13%;0%;3
Salinas;Sunny and breezy;72;44;ESE;14;37%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Santa Ana winds;66;45;NNE;24;16%;3%;4
San Carlos;Sunny and breezy;74;51;SW;17;19%;1%;4
San Diego;Clouds breaking;74;50;ENE;14;36%;5%;4
San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;73;46;ESE;14;38%;5%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;75;48;E;14;35%;5%;4
San Francisco;Breezy with sunshine;72;55;WNW;16;22%;1%;4
San Jose;Sunny and breezy;75;48;WSW;15;15%;0%;4
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;71;44;NE;7;57%;1%;4
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;71;57;NW;14;39%;5%;4
Sandberg;Turning sunny, windy;55;44;N;20;14%;2%;4
Santa Ana;Turning sunny;73;51;NE;13;23%;7%;4
Santa Barbara;Turning sunny, cool;68;46;NNE;6;41%;3%;4
Santa Maria;Sunny;68;42;ENE;8;58%;1%;4
Santa Monica;Turning sunny;72;53;NNW;14;26%;7%;4
Santa Rosa;Sunny and windy;76;43;NW;19;15%;0%;4
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, cool;75;36;NNE;6;60%;2%;4
Santee;Very windy;74;41;ENE;28;16%;4%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny, but cold;44;17;SE;8;20%;0%;4
Stockton;Sunny and breezy;74;45;S;15;17%;0%;4
Thermal;Windy;72;41;W;24;10%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and cold;47;14;ENE;10;22%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Windy;60;43;NW;24;8%;1%;4
Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;81;37;N;4;18%;0%;3
Vacaville;Windy;77;51;N;22;7%;1%;4
Van Nuys;Santa Ana winds;70;52;NNW;27;16%;6%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Cool with sunshine;67;45;ENE;8;63%;1%;4
Victorville;Mostly sunny;58;30;NNE;22;15%;2%;4
Visalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;41;ENE;15;43%;1%;4
Watsonville;Sunny and breezy;73;41;ENE;15;34%;0%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather