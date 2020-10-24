CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and colder;45;9;NE;8;37%;0%;3
Arcata;Plenty of sun;62;36;ENE;7;65%;0%;3
Auburn;Sunshine, but cool;68;42;NE;6;48%;2%;4
Avalon;Mostly cloudy, cool;69;58;NW;8;56%;34%;2
Bakersfield;Partly sunny, cool;73;53;SSW;5;50%;2%;4
Beale AFB;Sunshine;74;43;NNW;10;44%;2%;3
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;58;21;N;8;74%;63%;3
Bishop;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;26;N;12;23%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Abundant sunshine;55;38;ENE;7;31%;2%;4
Blythe;Partly sunny, windy;85;53;NNW;20;31%;0%;4
Burbank;Morning mist;66;51;SSE;6;69%;48%;2
Camarillo;Morning mist;68;59;E;6;70%;50%;2
Camp Pendleton;Morning mist;69;54;WNW;8;61%;76%;1
Campo;Spotty showers;61;41;WSW;15;85%;84%;3
Carlsbad;A shower;71;51;WNW;8;72%;74%;1
Chico;Increasingly windy;73;43;NNW;16;37%;2%;3
China Lake;Mostly sunny, nice;76;42;N;7;32%;0%;4
Chino;Morning mist;66;53;SSW;8;75%;48%;2
Concord;Partly sunny;75;51;NNE;5;52%;4%;3
Corona;Morning mist;69;49;WNW;7;63%;68%;1
Crescent City;Plenty of sunshine;59;47;N;13;52%;2%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Winds subsiding;77;41;NW;19;39%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, windy;71;40;SSW;20;48%;0%;4
El Centro;Increasingly windy;83;56;W;16;43%;0%;4
Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;61;40;E;8;65%;0%;3
Fairfield;Abundant sunshine;75;48;NNE;9;51%;3%;4
Fresno;Partly sunny, cool;71;48;WNW;5;62%;0%;4
Fullerton;Misty in the morning;71;55;WSW;5;66%;50%;1
Hanford;Partly sunny, nice;73;45;NW;6;58%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Mist in the morning;68;57;WNW;8;71%;50%;2
Hayward;Partly sunny;70;52;NNE;6;65%;8%;3
Imperial;Increasingly windy;83;56;W;16;43%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;A shower;69;60;WNW;10;69%;74%;1
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy, windy;68;38;ESE;18;50%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sun, cool;72;45;WNW;7;61%;2%;4
Lincoln;Abundant sunshine;72;40;N;7;43%;3%;3
Livermore;Partly sunny;71;46;NNE;6;62%;8%;3
Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;64;47;NNW;7;82%;14%;3
Long Beach;Misty in the morning;70;55;WNW;7;67%;51%;1
Los Alamitos;Misty in the morning;69;56;WSW;6;62%;51%;1
Los Angeles;Misty in the morning;68;57;SW;6;65%;49%;2
Los Angeles Downtown;Misty in the morning;68;57;SW;6;65%;49%;2
Madera;Partly sunny;71;42;WNW;7;62%;2%;4
Mammoth;Sunshine, but colder;45;17;N;10;38%;0%;3
Marysville;Brilliant sunshine;73;45;N;12;42%;2%;3
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;73;45;N;10;49%;0%;4
Merced;Mostly sunny, cool;71;43;WNW;7;66%;3%;4
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, cool;71;43;WNW;7;66%;3%;4
Miramar Mcas;A passing shower;70;56;WNW;8;69%;80%;1
Modesto;Mostly sunny, cool;71;47;NW;8;65%;4%;4
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;67;50;NNW;3;65%;9%;3
Mojave;Partly sunny;70;37;NE;13;43%;1%;4
Montague;Sunny;58;22;NNW;11;30%;3%;3
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;63;46;W;5;73%;12%;3
Mount Shasta;Sunny and cooler;53;23;NW;8;39%;1%;3
Napa County;Sunshine;72;46;NNE;6;60%;3%;4
Needles;Windy with sunshine;87;48;N;19;27%;1%;4
North Island;A shower;72;61;WNW;8;65%;80%;1
Oakland;Partly sunny;68;53;NNE;6;63%;8%;3
Oceanside;A shower;71;51;WNW;8;72%;74%;1
Ontario;Morning mist;66;53;SSW;8;75%;48%;2
Oroville;Sunny;73;44;N;11;43%;3%;3
Oxnard;Misty in the morning;66;56;N;8;77%;51%;2
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;81;55;WNW;8;46%;0%;4
Palmdale;Mostly cloudy;68;38;WSW;17;53%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;70;41;SSW;6;72%;11%;4
Point Mugu;Misty in the morning;66;55;WSW;7;77%;51%;2
Porterville;Partly sunny, cool;72;49;SSE;5;46%;2%;4
Ramona;A little rain;63;46;SSW;7;82%;83%;1
Redding;Becoming very windy;72;49;N;18;18%;2%;3
Riverside;Misty in the morning;68;53;WNW;7;69%;68%;2
Riverside March;Misty in the morning;66;46;WNW;6;70%;69%;2
Sacramento;Sunny;73;46;NNW;11;49%;4%;4
Sacramento International;Sunny;75;45;N;11;50%;3%;4
Salinas;Partly sunny;65;44;SSW;7;78%;26%;3
San Bernardino;Morning mist;66;48;WNW;6;69%;85%;2
San Carlos;Partly sunny;70;51;NNE;6;65%;9%;3
San Diego;A shower;69;60;W;7;63%;74%;1
San Diego Brown;A shower;69;56;W;7;72%;80%;1
San Diego Montgomery;A passing shower;71;59;WNW;8;63%;80%;1
San Francisco;Partly sunny;66;54;NNE;6;63%;8%;3
San Jose;Partly sunny;70;48;WNW;6;60%;9%;3
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, cool;66;48;N;5;79%;13%;3
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;57;NW;7;69%;23%;2
Sandberg;Sun and clouds, cool;61;42;NNW;11;58%;7%;4
Santa Ana;Morning mist;70;55;S;6;62%;70%;1
Santa Barbara;Mist in the morning;66;51;NE;6;67%;73%;2
Santa Maria;Cool with some sun;64;48;NNW;6;80%;13%;2
Santa Monica;Misty in the morning;66;57;WNW;7;74%;49%;2
Santa Rosa;Increasingly windy;73;46;NE;17;57%;2%;4
Santa Ynez;Cool with some sun;71;46;NNW;5;79%;29%;3
Santee;A shower;69;55;SW;7;56%;80%;2
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, colder;47;10;E;7;52%;0%;4
Stockton;Nice with sunshine;73;47;NNW;9;57%;5%;4
Thermal;Mostly sunny;84;57;WNW;7;45%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and colder;48;7;ENE;7;48%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;79;46;NW;8;30%;1%;4
Ukiah;Sunny and pleasant;76;35;E;2;53%;1%;3
Vacaville;Brilliant sunshine;75;51;N;10;42%;4%;4
Van Nuys;Mist in the morning;68;53;WNW;6;67%;49%;2
Vandenberg AFB;Cool with some sun;63;50;NNW;6;79%;14%;3
Victorville;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;38;E;13;58%;58%;3
Visalia;Clouds and sun, cool;71;45;NW;4;70%;0%;4
Watsonville;Partly sunny;64;41;SSE;4;80%;10%;3
